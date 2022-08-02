A Recent Study Claims Texas Is Just “Ok” With Our Early Education System

Read on 1470kyyw.com
Related
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas
They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
These Are the Official State Animals of Texas
While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
10 Of The Most Beautiful and Unique Wildflowers That Texas Has To Offer
It's no secret to anybody that knows me. I love to travel in the state of Texas. Give me a good road trip any day of the week. Crank up the tunes and away I go. It could be traveling up to the Panhandle or down to the coast. There's something about the open road and believe me with a state as big as Texas, there's plenty to see.
These 11 Texas Boys Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
Your help is needed in order to bring home some kids. Summer is supposed to be a great time for kids. School is out and friends are around. It's a time where kids of all ages should have no worries, other than maybe getting home late after hanging out with friends. If they aren't running around outside having fun, then they should at least be inside and safe.
New Study Reveals Texans Are Good Sleepers but Many Suffer With Insomnia
Based on Google search data, it was found that these insufficient sleepers have searched for sleep medication online. With help from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), JAMA, and the County Health rankings we are able to discover that some states struggle with insomnia. This past year, a study just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
Congratulations! Texas Girl, 13, Youngest Black Student Accepted to Medical School
Forget 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'. A better question is, are you brighter than Alena Analeigh Wicker of Forth Worth, Texas? This young lady has just accomplished something historic. CONGRATS ARE IN ORDER. Congratulations are most definitely in order for this Texas native. The New York Post reports...
Texas’ Economy Isn’t the Only Thing That’s Growing, New Weight Study Finds
Some of the best food you ever had in your life is going to be here in Central Texas. I can promise you that. In fact, the Lone Star State is a foody's paradise, but maybe everything here is too delicious, if the results of a new study are any indication.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Popular Mega Millions Numbers to Use and the Texans Who Won
Are you trying to figure out how to win the Mega Millions lottery? Well, so am I and nearly 90% of all Americans. While the Mega Millions current jackpot is up to $1.02 billion making it the third largest in the history of the lottery. I'm going to share with...
6 Ways to Save Even More Money On Back to School This Year
It'll be here before you know it. Those three little words that some parents wait all summer to hear. Back to school. A fresh school year will be upon us soon. Students from all around the Big Country get ready for that big first day. There's a lot to going...
What Do You Do If You Dig Up Human Bones in Your Backyard in Texas?
You might think this could never happen to you. Sadly, there are thousands of old cemeteries scattered across the United States that are forgotten. On top of that, there are forgotten Native American burial grounds all over West Texas. In fact, in centuries past, the customs and practices of burying...
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
CHEERS: 14 Texas Musicians & Bands That Have Their Own Booze Brand
Here in Texas, we have some of the biggest, most legendary, artists of all time from George Strait to ZZ Top to Post Malone. Once you reach a certain stature, like those 3, you're always in the eye of the public. So, it should come as no surprise that these celebrities have their own brand of beer, wine, or liquor.
11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas
Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
Shocking: 9 Of The Most Heinous Crimes To Ever Happen In Texas
You hear it all the time. Things are bigger in Texas. It's true. There are plenty of things I can think of that are Texas-sized. From the biggest honky tonk in Fort Worth to the tallest building in Houston and the largest football field at Texas A&M. Things in Texas are huge.
We Need A Texas Winner! NO Lotto Winners So Mega Millions Turns Into Mega Billions For Friday?
There were no winners for the Megamillions on Tuesday July 26th. The jackpot rose up to 830 Million for Tuesday nights jackpot. Well, because there were no winners, the jackpot is going up more! See Tuesdays winning numbers here. ONE BILLION DOLLARS FOR MEGAMILLIONS!. The headline at the megamillions website...
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
583
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0