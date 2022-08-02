ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Camaro Goes 150 MPH Running From Arkansas Police

By Steven Symes
 3 days ago
This guy doesn’t know when to quit…

We’ve got another wild chase from the Arkansas State Police when troopers try pulling over a Chevy Camaro driver who decides to show what his muscle car can do. In the process of the pursuit, the suspect pushes his vehicle to 150 mph on a narrow two-lane highway at night, something we certainly wouldn’t recommend. This just goes to show how far some will push it to not be pulled over by cops.

When the video commences, the trooper and his partner are searching for this Camaro, which ditched them before. Apparently the suspect thinks he lost the fuzz, because he doubles back and they spot him from a distance, setting up a traffic stop at an intersection. Instead of admitting defeat, the suspect waits until one of the troopers steps out of the car, then he floors it, pulling away with a ferocity.

At first it looks like the troopers are completely outgunned as the Camaro becomes a distant dot and then disappears. However, the trooper shows off his skills and patience behind the wheel, pulling within just a few cars lengths of the fleeing Camaro in short order. We don’t know for sure what this Camaro has under the hood (it’s definitely not a ZL1) so this battle might not be as lopsided as most would think. After all, the claimed top speed of the 2.0-liter turbo four-banger Camaros is 149 mph, so this suspect might have brought a pee shooter to a tank fight.

For whatever reason, the Camaro driver doesn’t seem able to shake the trooper, though he tries by cutting it close with other cars on the road while going well in excess of 100 mph. Thing is, he’s just racking up the charges every time he does that. What’s more, the guy keeps going into the opposing lane of traffic through turns, a mistake which couldn’t easily been fatal for him and some innocent driver.

Later, he tries putting on some slick moves to lose the trooper. The guy probably thought he’s some slick wheelman, but in reality his driving is pretty amateur. With real skill, the trooper starts closing the gap yet again, so the guy fakes that he’s pulling over, only to slip a PIT as he turns around and flees in the other direction. Yet again, the trooper catches up, tries to PIT him, and the suspect thinks he can drive the Camaro through a field. Not smart, not smart at all.

Check out the video for yourself.

Comments / 27

Nancy Stokes
2d ago

Great job Trooper Price. Bet he gets Al S. or J.J. as his legal council. You did the right thing all the way. I could not do your jobs now, they have given the criminal all the authority and making the police second guess and that can be very dangerous.

Reply
4
Kay White Lewis
2d ago

l know one thing if I had been in that car he would have pulled over and let me up out of there if not when he went into that field and couldn't go anymore I m afraid that he couldn't have put his hands on the wheel like that officer was telling him to do because he would have been trying to stop me from beating him within an inch of his life l think that what he did was just stuiped he could have got killed or hit one of the vehicle's that was coming towards him and killed them he was not only playing with his life but everyone else that was out there on the road

Reply
3
Diana Harper
2d ago

Not hating on the the trooper but that Camaro......whewwwwww he had some speed on him.

Reply
4
truecrimedaily

Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
TULSA, OK
WWL-AMFM

Suspected drug traffickers off the streets

Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
Oxygen

Missing Michigan Teen Found Dead In Detroit Basement After Dad Receives Anonymous Tip

Police are investigating the shooting death of a Michigan teenager whose body turned up in a Detroit apartment building’s basement over the weekend. Jacob Hills, 18, was found dead in an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Sunday after attending a party on Saturday, his family said. He’d been shot several times. No arrests have been made in the teen’s apparent slaying.
DETROIT, MI
