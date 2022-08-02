Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’

Read on californiaglobe.com
Pamela Sousa
2d ago
I do not care what party she or anybody else she belongs to..She needs to be investigated to expose the absolute truth..& it needs to be done thru legal protocals & publicly ...These politicians today r so free to me in attitude.We the people need to snap them back to the seat they said they wanted & took an OATH for ..We need to teach them either focus or pack ur things & get out..nothing else..Someone who is more deserving of it!!!
Reply(1)
4
Catherine Anne
3d ago
Oh look! Another Democrat who think taxpayer money belongs to her.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sacramento homeless shelter and enforcement initiative in jeopardy, backing coalition says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ballot measure that would require the City of Sacramento to create homeless shelter space and begin enforcing a camping ban could be at risk of being removed or drastically altered, according to a coalition of community members who worked with City Hall to draft the measure.
Temporary ban on homeless camp removals in Sacramento in effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal injunction stopping the city of Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for the rest of this month is in effect. The lawsuit was filed by the Sacramento Homeless Union. The Sacramento Homeless Union and Sacramento city officials tells us part of the issue is the...
californiaglobe.com
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
Sacramento first responders say 300% increase in 911 calls tying up services
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More and more Sacramento residents are calling 911 to request services from emergency responders for symptoms such as hiccups, rashes and low-grade fevers, according to first responders. Calls have ballooned to a 300% increase in the past year. Brian Jenson, of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire, said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canyon News
Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency
SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City looking for applicants for Utilities commission. Here’s how to apply
City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated position on the Utilities Rate Advisory Commission, which has seven members and helps advise Sacramento City Council on rate changes. “Commissioners are important to city government because they educate people about utilities rates and the rate-setting process,...
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: Yolo Food Bank Chairperson Censured and Admonished, but Board Cover-Up Continues
The Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board brazenly misled the community last month when it denied any knowledge of investigations of staff complaints against the YFB Board. Although disheartening, I was not surprised to read in the July 8, 2022, Sacramento Business Journal article that the YFB Board, through its spokesman, Gene Endicott, said that it “has no knowledge directly of any investigations that have been done related to complaints against it.” Endicott’s statement is patently false and easily refuted by numerous documents. He and the YFB Board cannot be trusted.
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
Hanford Sentinel
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
Levee district will ask Natomas residents to help fund improvements
SACRAMENTO -- Natomas was just minutes from mayhem last fall. Now, levee district leaders are trying to keep it from happening again.Drive along Garden Highway in Natomas and you'll see one of the eight pumping station that protects 140,000 people and their properties"Plant 1a was built in 1920 and, internally, the pumps are still the same pumps," said Kevin King.General manager Kevin King showed us the debris racks that keep channels clear so pumps don't fail."One chain failure will cause the entire rack to shut down - and we had six chain failures at the same time on three different...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
goldcountrymedia.com
In pictures: Folsom does National Night Out Right!
National Night Out brought residents of Folsom out in large Tuesday night to visit with local law enforcement and city leaders at numerous neighborhood gatherings that included plenty of great eats, drinks, games and socializing amongst community members. Scroll left in the gallery to see the many photos. Telegraph photos...
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
The Cost of Homeless Encampment Fires Are Not Just Financial
RANCHO CORDOVA -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District has dubbed the high number of calls to human-caused fires a crisis. Firefighters respond to 10-15 human-caused fires linked to homeless encampments daily, according to a spokesperson. The cost to respond is "substantial" and the number of daily calls for service to human-caused fires, that are in other ways preventable, has been dubbed a "crisis" by the department. The reason for the uptick in calls: more people experience homelessness in Sacramento County, and conditions are drier and hotter. With more people living among dry fuels and at a high risk of catching...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically
SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday.
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA)
Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy. Auburn, Calif. 95603.
Comments / 3