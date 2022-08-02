(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of killing another man after hitting him with his car last month was arrested in Southfield and now faces a murder charge. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Kimball Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Lamar Waller, of Detroit. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. The incident happened on July 12 at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road. Police say an argument between Kimball and Waller escalated and Kimball got in his car and fatally struck Waller before fleeing the scene. Waller was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries six days later on July 18. Detroit Police Chief James White said Kimball was arrested on Monday following a chase in Southfield after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. “On July 12, our community lost a husband, father and brother,” White said. “We know that crime has no borders. In collaboration with Southfield police, we were able to recently arrest a suspect in this case. That individual will be brought to justice.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO