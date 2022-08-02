Read on www.tv20detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure
The 4-unit apartment building on the corner of Greiner and Pelkey on Detroit’s east side hasn’t been lived in for more than a decade. But in August of 1987, Edward Sayers lived in the top right unit. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that...
wdet.org
Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side
Detroit Police on patrol Tuesday night in the city’s far Southwest side shot a man they say is a gang member. Chief James White says the man was “obviously” armed and officers tried to stop him. A short foot chase ensued, with one of the officers opening fire after seeing the gun in the suspect’s hand. After hopping a fence, the man turned toward officers with a gun in his hand. The man, who was not named by police, was shot three times by one of the officers.
Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With Murder
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of killing another man after hitting him with his car last month was arrested in Southfield and now faces a murder charge. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Kimball Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Lamar Waller, of Detroit. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. The incident happened on July 12 at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road. Police say an argument between Kimball and Waller escalated and Kimball got in his car and fatally struck Waller before fleeing the scene. Waller was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries six days later on July 18. Detroit Police Chief James White said Kimball was arrested on Monday following a chase in Southfield after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. “On July 12, our community lost a husband, father and brother,” White said. “We know that crime has no borders. In collaboration with Southfield police, we were able to recently arrest a suspect in this case. That individual will be brought to justice.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
4 injured in Oakland County after neighbor 'came over and began to stab people' at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac woman was charged with several felonies after police say she allegedly stabbed multiple people, including at 15-year-old, at a house party in Pontiac.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16-year-old Detroit girl missing after leaving home
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing teenage girl. Logan Murray, 16, was last seen when she walked away from her home in the 17500 block of Oak Dr., near Livernois Santa Clara Street.
Tv20detroit.com
3-year-old girl in stable condition after being shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Police say they are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Littlefield and West Chicago. “To the public, to the gun owners … we got to put these guns away and we can’t...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department wants help finding bank robber on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place in Detroit, officials say. Police say the incident occurred July 29 around 11:45 a.m. in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit. Officials say the suspect walked into the...
Tv20detroit.com
Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deadlinedetroit.com
Girl, 3, Accidentally Shoots Herself on Detroit's West Side
A 3-year-old girl on Detroit's west side accidentally shot and wounded herself Thursday morning after getting hold of a gun, Fox 2 reports. The child, who underwent surgery at Children's Hospital, is in temporary serious condition, the Detroit Police tells the station. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a...
A 'daunting' job: Detroit cops comb landfill for teen's body
The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime
Tv20detroit.com
77-year-old Dearborn Heights resident escapes during home invasion; police catch suspect in the act
(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor. Police say a 77-year-old resident called 911 from a neighbor’s home at 6 a.m. on July 27 reporting that two men forced their way into her home on Evangeline Street stating they were armed. She was reportedly able to escape and run to her neighbor’s house during the incident.
fox2detroit.com
3-week-old baby found in field on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said an infant was found in a field on the city's west side near I-96 and Grand Boulevard early Thursday morning. According to police, a 3-week-old baby was found in a field on Lawton Street, just south of Grand Boulevard and east of I-96 in Detroit. Initial reports indicate a woman believed to be the baby's mom left the infant in the field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police chase in Southfield, officials say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man wanted for hitting and killing a Detroit father is arrested after a three-week manhunt. Officials say the man was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield. A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify the driver who hit and killed Lamar...
Kids narrowly escape injury after tree falls into home in historic Detroit neighborhood
Clean-up efforts are underway after a tree fell on a house in Detroit’s historic East English Village neighborhood early Thursday morning, narrowly missing two sleeping children, according to a neighbor.
fox2detroit.com
Intruder caught after breaking into 77-year-old Dearborn Height's woman's home
A Dearborn Heights woman fled and called for help after she woke up to find two armed men inside her house. Police arrived quickly, and arrested one of the suspects.
Detroit police shoot, critically injure man after he allegedly pulls gun during chase
A man was shot by police Tuesday night in southwest Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were on “proactive patrol” when they identified a man known to them as a gang member about 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Annabelle Street. White said a chase ensued when officers attempted to stop...
16-year-old Detroit girl found, doing fine after going missing earlier this week
The Detroit Police Department has announced that a teenager who went missing earlier this week has been recovered and is doing fine. DPD made the announcement on Tuesday, August 2.
Tv20detroit.com
Another 'senseless shooting' in Detroit hit a 2-year-old girl and another bystander
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a gray or silver Jeep with at least one person who opened fire on another car at the intersection of Lawndale and Witt at 9 am this morning. A 2-year-old girl inside the car with her father and two other adults...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
Comments / 5