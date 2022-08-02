ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wdet.org

Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side

Detroit Police on patrol Tuesday night in the city’s far Southwest side shot a man they say is a gang member. Chief James White says the man was “obviously” armed and officers tried to stop him. A short foot chase ensued, with one of the officers opening fire after seeing the gun in the suspect’s hand. After hopping a fence, the man turned toward officers with a gun in his hand. The man, who was not named by police, was shot three times by one of the officers.
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With Murder

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of killing another man after hitting him with his car last month was arrested in Southfield and now faces a murder charge. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Kimball Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Lamar Waller, of Detroit. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. The incident happened on July 12 at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road. Police say an argument between Kimball and Waller escalated and Kimball got in his car and fatally struck Waller before fleeing the scene. Waller was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries six days later on July 18. Detroit Police Chief James White said Kimball was arrested on Monday following a chase in Southfield after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. “On July 12, our community lost a husband, father and brother,” White said. “We know that crime has no borders. In collaboration with Southfield police, we were able to recently arrest a suspect in this case. That individual will be brought to justice.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tv20detroit.com

Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
deadlinedetroit.com

Girl, 3, Accidentally Shoots Herself on Detroit's West Side

A 3-year-old girl on Detroit's west side accidentally shot and wounded herself Thursday morning after getting hold of a gun, Fox 2 reports. The child, who underwent surgery at Children's Hospital, is in temporary serious condition, the Detroit Police tells the station. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a...
Tv20detroit.com

77-year-old Dearborn Heights resident escapes during home invasion; police catch suspect in the act

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor. Police say a 77-year-old resident called 911 from a neighbor’s home at 6 a.m. on July 27 reporting that two men forced their way into her home on Evangeline Street stating they were armed. She was reportedly able to escape and run to her neighbor’s house during the incident.
fox2detroit.com

3-week-old baby found in field on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said an infant was found in a field on the city's west side near I-96 and Grand Boulevard early Thursday morning. According to police, a 3-week-old baby was found in a field on Lawton Street, just south of Grand Boulevard and east of I-96 in Detroit. Initial reports indicate a woman believed to be the baby's mom left the infant in the field.
