One Day Cup: Timm van der Gugten leads Glamorgan victory rush at Derby

Kevin Pietersen was named as England’s new Test and one-day captain on this day in 2008.The 28-year-old Hampshire batter had been regarded as favourite for the two roles after Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingwood stood down from their positions the previous day.Pietersen took charge in the middle of a series against South Africa, as one of the only players who was guaranteed a place in both red and white-ball squads.The South Africa-born batter’s spell as skipper began promisingly with a six-wicket win at The Oval, with Pietersen scoring a hundred and picking up both Player of the Match and Player...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO