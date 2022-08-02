One Day Cup: Timm van der Gugten leads Glamorgan victory rush at Derby

Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to line up Australia semi-final
Defending champions England will face 2018 runners-up Australia in Saturday's Commonwealth netball semi-final after...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI trio miss out on judo bronze medals
Northern Ireland suffered disappointment in their pursuit of more judo medals at the Commonwealth...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women's weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson's heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday's action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily's gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women's weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
BBC
Sarah Beckett: England number eight joins Gloucester-Hartpury from Harlequins
Gloucester-Hartpury have signed England international Sarah Beckett from Premier 15s rivals Harlequins. The back rower has been capped 24 times for the Red Roses since making her debut in November 2018 and has been part of two Six Nations-winning squads. The 23-year-old number eight joined Quins in 2019 from home...
BBC
One Day Cup: Colin Ingram masterclass leads Glamorgan to win over Kent
Kent 304-8 (50 ov): Evison 109, Blake 66, Robinson 50; Ingram 2-42, Douthwaite 2-43, Weighell 2-59 Glamorgan 308-7 (48.2 ov): Ingram 155, Cullen 80*; Linde 2-59, Quinn 2-60 A superb 155 from Colin Ingram steered Glamorgan to a three-wicket win over Kent after the visitors seemed well in charge. Ingram...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ioan and Garan Croft both guaranteed to win boxing medals for Wales
Welsh identical twins Ioan and Garan Croft both secured boxing medals at the 2022...
England excited by chance to ‘do the job on Australia’ in netball semi-finals
England goalkeeper Geva Mentor is relishing the prospect of shaking up netball’s well-established world order on the eve of the hosts’ Commonwealth Games rematch against Australia at the NEC in Birmingham on Saturday.Mentor and her team-mates head into the unexpected semi-final showdown on a high after thumping world champions New Zealand 54-44 on Thursday, after Jamaica had upset the odds to sink the Australians and claim top spot in Group A.The result means England and Australia will reprise their thrilling Gold Coast showdown one match earlier than expected, with the prize at stake a place in the final that had...
On this day in 2008: Kevin Pietersen named England Test and one-day captain
Kevin Pietersen was named as England’s new Test and one-day captain on this day in 2008.The 28-year-old Hampshire batter had been regarded as favourite for the two roles after Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingwood stood down from their positions the previous day.Pietersen took charge in the middle of a series against South Africa, as one of the only players who was guaranteed a place in both red and white-ball squads.The South Africa-born batter’s spell as skipper began promisingly with a six-wicket win at The Oval, with Pietersen scoring a hundred and picking up both Player of the Match and Player...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
Ariarne Titmus and Australia’s swimmers wrap up golden Commonwealth Games
Ariarne Titmus, Sam Short and the women’s 4x100m relay medley team picked up yet more gold as the swimming competition came to a close in Birmingham
ESPN
CWG 2022: Nikhat, Nitu, Hussamuddin confirm boxing medals, Lovlina, Ashish lose in quarterfinals
Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Mohammad Husamuddin confirmed boxing medals for India by qualifying for the semifinals but Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain suffered a shock defeat in the quarterfinals. Ashish Kumar also lost his quarterfinal bout against Aaron Bowen of England. Nitu assured herself of a medal in her...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle
Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Fred Wright and Anna Henderson win time trial silver as Geraint Thomas takes bronze
Wales' Geraint Thomas won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after crashing in the early...
BBC
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
Southern teams on show, and trial, in Rugby Championship
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Southern Hemisphere rugby will be put on show and possibly on trial in the Rugby Championship which begins Saturday with a match between the World Cup-winning Springboks and defending champions New Zealand. Argentina, coached by Michael Cheika, begins the tournament at home to an...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Netball & athletics after England diving golds
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. His coach managed to obey the rules and get out of the way during his second attempt of 160kg. Two red lights are handed out by the judges, which means another failed lift for the 37-year-old para-lifter. Following Micky Yule's success...
BBC
A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd
This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Africa's 'time to shine' in field events, says Chioma Onyekwere
Chioma Onyekwere believes African athletes will make their presence felt in field events after...
