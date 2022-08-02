Novel T cell bispecific antibody shows potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of glioblastoma

Read on medicalxpress.com
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, pediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
Chemotherapy drug temozolomide analog shows promise in treating glioma
A team of researchers from Yale University and Yale School of Medicine has developed a temozolomide analog for use as a chemotherapy drug in treating glioma. In their paper published in the journal Science, the researchers describe the new drug and how it works to kill brain tumor cells. Roger Reddel and Adel Aref, with the University of Sydney's Children's Medical Research Institute, have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in New Jersey.
Taking antibiotics increases risk of deadly condition, study warns
Antibiotics are often prescribed for the treatment or prevention of some common bacterial infections, but do not work for viral infections such as colds, flu and sore throat, the NHS says. Experts in the medical community have cautioned against the over-prescription of this medication among children as it increases their risk of getting diseases like asthma later in life.
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
Heart rate variability is associated with encephalopathy and outcomes in pediatric acute liver failure
More than half of children with pediatric acute liver failure (PALF) experience hepatic encephalopathy (HE), which is related to poor outcomes; however, HE is difficult to diagnose in children. The objective of this study was to evaluate if heart rate variability (HRV), a continuous measure of autonomic nervous system function, was related to the presence and severity of HE as well as clinical outcomes in children with PALF.
The cell-line-derived subcutaneous tumor model in preclinical cancer research
Tumor-bearing experimental animals are essential for preclinical cancer drug development. A broad range of tumor models is available, with the simplest and most widely used involving a tumor of mouse or human origin growing beneath the skin of a mouse: the subcutaneous tumor model. Here, we outline the different types of in vivo tumor model, including some of their advantages and disadvantages and how they fit into the drug-development process. We then describe in more detail the subcutaneous tumor model and key steps needed to establish it in the laboratory, namely: choosing the mouse strain and tumor cells; cell culture, preparation and injection of tumor cells; determining tumor volume; mouse welfare; and an appropriate experimental end point. The protocol leads to subcutaneous tumor growth usually within 1"“3 weeks of cell injection and is suitable for those with experience in tissue culture and mouse experimentation.
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
A Natural Compound That Can Help Cure Leukemia
New research changes a natural substance such that it may be used as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. Natural substances often have therapeutic promise, but their utility in the treatment of illnesses is limited by their toxicity or undesirable side effects. Recent research led by Gonçalo Bernardes, group...
Potential treatment identified for bladder cancers that are ARID1A-deficient
Metastatic bladder cancer is generally incurable, so new therapies are an urgent need. Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham now report a potential treatment for a quarter of bladder cancers. Their discovery, published in the journal JCI Insight, comes from mechanistic insights of gene changes and altered signaling...
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
New technology in recent clinical study aims toward earlier detection of hepatocellular carcinoma
Primary liver cancer, the third-leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, takes more than 30,000 lives in the United States each year. The high mortality rates can be attributed in part to the fact that a significant portion of the patients are detected at a late stage, when potentially curative treatments are no longer an option. Unfortunately, today's screening methods are not able to routinely provide accurate, early detection.
Newly discovered 'danger signal' may spur vaccine development and allergy treatment
A study of how injured mouse cells trigger immune responses suggests novel strategies for preventing and treating everything from parasites to allergies in humans. Researchers hypothesized that gut cells damaged by parasitic worms summon the immune system by releasing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is metabolized into the nucleotide adenosine. Adenosine, in turn, binds to specific receptors on the surface of intestinal epithelial cells to trigger an immune response.
Cancer immune therapy using engineered "›tail-flipping' nanoliposomes targeting alternatively activated macrophages
Alternatively-activated, M2-like tumor-associated macrophages (TAM) strongly contribute to tumor growth, invasiveness and metastasis. Technologies to disable the pro-tumorigenic function of these TAMs are of high interest to immunotherapy research. Here we show that by designing engineered nanoliposomes bio-mimicking peroxidated phospholipids that are recognised and internalised by scavenger receptors, TAMs can be targeted. Incorporation of phospholipids possessing a terminal carboxylate group at the sn-2 position into nanoliposome bilayers drives their uptake by M2 macrophages with high specificity. Molecular dynamics simulation of the lipid bilayer predicts flipping of the sn-2 tail towards the aqueous phase, while molecular docking data indicates interaction of the tail with Scavenger Receptor Class B type 1 (SR-B1). In vivo, the engineered nanoliposomes are distributed specifically to M2-like macrophages and, upon delivery of the STAT6 inhibitor (AS1517499), zoledronic acid or muramyl tripeptide, these cells promote reduction of the premetastatic niche and/or tumor growth. Altogether, we demonstrate the efficiency and versatility of our engineered "tail-flipping" nanoliposomes in a pre-clinical model, which paves the way to their development as cancer immunotherapeutics in humans.
Ready-made CAR T Cells
CAR T-cell immunotherapy is a powerful approach for treating certain leukemias and lymphomas, but it’s not available for many patients who need it. A new technique developed by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital could make CAR T-cell therapy more widely accessible. Findings are described...
Evaluation of liver function tests to identify hepatotoxicity among acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients who are receiving chemotherapy induction
The effect of induction chemotherapy on liver function in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia is not well documented in Ethiopia. This study assessed hepatotoxicity in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who were undergoing induction chemotherapy in Ethiopia. A 1-month cohort study was undertaken in forty patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with measurements taken at the baseline, second, and fourth weeks. A Log 10 transformation was done because of the skewed distribution of liver function tests. Descriptive statistics such as mean and proportion were calculated. A mixed model ANOVA and Bonferroni post hoc test were computed. A p value"‰<"‰0.05 was declared to determine statistical significance. Clinically significant hepatotoxicity was observed in 15% of patients. Mild liver injury occurred in 5% of patients. The mean of all liver function tests increased significantly from pre-induction to post-induction. ALT levels were significantly higher in patients who received blood transfusions, but not in those who did not. Regardless of other factors, ALP level in children is significantly higher than in adults, although total bilirubin in adults is higher than in children. A significant proportion of patients had hepatotoxicity. During chemotherapy induction, the mean of all liver function tests rose significantly, but this elevation of serum liver function tests may be transient. Chemotherapy drugs should be given without causing a significant alteration in serum liver function tests. Continuous monitoring of patients should be required.
B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
