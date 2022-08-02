Novel T cell bispecific antibody shows potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of glioblastoma

The effect of induction chemotherapy on liver function in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia is not well documented in Ethiopia. This study assessed hepatotoxicity in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who were undergoing induction chemotherapy in Ethiopia. A 1-month cohort study was undertaken in forty patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with measurements taken at the baseline, second, and fourth weeks. A Log 10 transformation was done because of the skewed distribution of liver function tests. Descriptive statistics such as mean and proportion were calculated. A mixed model ANOVA and Bonferroni post hoc test were computed. A p value"‰<"‰0.05 was declared to determine statistical significance. Clinically significant hepatotoxicity was observed in 15% of patients. Mild liver injury occurred in 5% of patients. The mean of all liver function tests increased significantly from pre-induction to post-induction. ALT levels were significantly higher in patients who received blood transfusions, but not in those who did not. Regardless of other factors, ALP level in children is significantly higher than in adults, although total bilirubin in adults is higher than in children. A significant proportion of patients had hepatotoxicity. During chemotherapy induction, the mean of all liver function tests rose significantly, but this elevation of serum liver function tests may be transient. Chemotherapy drugs should be given without causing a significant alteration in serum liver function tests. Continuous monitoring of patients should be required.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO