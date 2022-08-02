Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Is "Last Frontier" for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition

Read on comicbook.com
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots
Warhammer 40,000 is a world where powerful transhuman warriors clash with terrifying alien monsters, but often its most interesting characters are the humans caught in between. Throughout the Black Library novels, Inquisitors Gregor Eisenhorn and Gideon Ravenor are shown to be incredibly powerful psykers, but they would be ineffective without the efforts of ex-bounter hunter Harlon Nayl or the acrobat Kara Swole. Similarly, author Dan Abnett’s Horus Rising is all the more stark and terrifying because its events are seen through the eyes of artists and journalists, remembrancers like Euphrati Keeler and Solomon Voss.
Retro horror game Mothmen 1966 is a Stephen King short story in videogame form
Mothmen 1966 is the first in a series of what its creators, two indie devs from Argentina, call pixel pulps: visual novels with restricted color schemes reminiscent of computers from the 1980s, telling stories inspired by the kind of pulp fiction every bit as lurid as a CGA monitor. This...
Beyond Good and Evil 2 just got a new lead writer 5 years into development
The ever-elusive sequel lives on
ComicBook
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be
Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans was a point-and-click adventure game cancelled by Blizzard in 1998, and how time flies. The game was lost for most of its history, only existing in a few old screenshots and videos that floated around the internet, but in 2016 the full game suddenly appeared as a download (opens in new tab). It was playable, near-complete including cinematics and voice acting, and the individual who leaked it said: "This is my gift for all Blizzard fans, old and new."
ComicBook
Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite
Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
The Mortuary Assistant looks terrifying and disgusting, but it’s flying up the Steam charts
The horror indie title joins Stray on Steam's top sellers list, but for very different reasons
IGN
Saturnalia - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Get a deep dive into the gameplay of Saturnalia, including a look at the characters, their abilities and tools, exploration, a peek at some of the threats you'll face, and more from this upcoming horror adventure game. In Saturnalia, the narrative revolves around a mysterious, centuries-old ritual that occurs every...
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Ethel is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who you can recruit. On this page, you can find details about Ethel's class, character overview as well as her skills. In Chapter 3, you'll encounter Ethel. You'll be able to recruit her as one of the heroes you'll come across in the game. Ethel will become available as part of the quest: No Want of Courage. She'll temporary join your party as a seventh member during this quest. Upon completion, Noah will become a Class Inheritor of the Flash Fencer class.
NME
‘The Awakened’ smashes Kickstarter target in 6 hours
The Awakened, a remake of the 2006 Sherlock Holmes and Lovecraft crossover, has smashed its Kickstarter target in 6 hours. Frogwares announced the crowdfunder yesterday (August 4) explaining that “the Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine has thrown up one of the toughest production challenges we’ve ever faced.”
NME
‘Pokémon Go’ Fest 2022 Finale will make Ultra Beasts available globally
As announced during the August 2022 Pokémon Presents, four of the Ultra Beasts that have previously appeared separately at different locations around the world will be available together at the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale Event. The Ultra Beasts in question are Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa and Xurkitree, and...
ComicBook
Prey's Major Connection to the Predator Franchise Explained
When Prey was officially revealed to the world it came with a surprise, the next Predator movie would dial back the clock and be set hundreds of years in the past. Most of the films in the series at large have been set in the present day, with sequels like Predator 2 and The Predator taking place in the city and the suburbs, respectively. Prey however is set in 1719 in the Comanche Nation, not only making it a franchise prequel but making the potential for its connectivity to the other movies seem unlikely. If you assumed as much about Prey though, you'd be wrong. Spoilers Follow!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far about the new adventures
Everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, from Gen 9 Pokemon to co-op support
ComicBook
Today's Wordle Is Another Tough One
It's time for another tough Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
IGN
RimWorld Console Edition - Royalty DLC Trailer
Check out the trailer to see what to expect with RimWorld Console Edition's Royalty DLC, which brings the new faction to the sci-fi colony simulator: The Empire. With the Royalty DLC, bestow noble titles on your colonists, grant them powerful psychic abilities and forge futuristic Imperial tech as you take on new quests, battle new enemies, and try to keep your nobility happy.
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod for Minecraft totally Hyrules
Two modders made a functional Sheikah Slate, towers, and tons more for Minecraft 1.19. The vast and lovely landscapes of Breath of the Wild are such an obvious match for Minecraft that someone built the entire BOTW map last year, but that was just a starting point. Yet another pair of modders have added in some crucial Zelda gameplay with a functional Sheikah Slate and all its abilities, a boomerang, Sheikah towers, and quite a bit more. If you're sick to death of creepers exploding all your hard work, you can give them a taste of their own torture with Link's remote detonate bombs.
Collider
'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' Review: An Awe-Inspiring Sci-Fi Odyssey
There's no doubt that Steven Spielberg has become one of the most renowned directors on the planet, mainly for his ability to create blockbuster spectacle. Key examples include Jaws, the first Jurassic Park film, and even more recent endeavors like Ready Player One and West Side Story; all of these films feature images that have seared themselves into viewers' brains long after the credits roll. However, there's one film in Spielberg's career that perfectly encapsulates his entire filmmaking ethos: the 1977 science-fiction spectacle Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year.
ETOnline.com
'The Rings of Power' Details a New Era in Middle-earth: 'Every Good Quest Needs a Fellowship' (Exclusive)
The Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, is more than ready to thrill fans with a new epic adventure inspired by the works of J.R.R Tolkien. "The Second Age is the great, unfilmed story in Tolkien's entire Legendarium, with the forging of the rings and the Last Alliance," showrunner Patrick McKay previews in ET's exclusive featurette from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series. "We felt that was a story that deserved to be told."
ComicBook
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Seemingly Confirm Disappointing Leak
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were featured heavily during this week's Pokemon Presents event, but not all of the news was good news for those who were hoping for certain features to be present in the new games. Details shared during and after the event appear to have confirmed a leak from before that suggested the Gyms players visit in the new Paldea region would not feature level scaling, an omission which some players feel goes against the open-world nature of the next Pokemon games.
