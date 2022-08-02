Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Is "Last Frontier" for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition

When Prey was officially revealed to the world it came with a surprise, the next Predator movie would dial back the clock and be set hundreds of years in the past. Most of the films in the series at large have been set in the present day, with sequels like Predator 2 and The Predator taking place in the city and the suburbs, respectively. Prey however is set in 1719 in the Comanche Nation, not only making it a franchise prequel but making the potential for its connectivity to the other movies seem unlikely. If you assumed as much about Prey though, you'd be wrong. Spoilers Follow!

