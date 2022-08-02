ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Former Gov. Greitens claims that the Trump endorsement was meant for him

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 3 days ago

Marc Cox talks with the Former Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens, about former President Trump's "Generic Eric" endorsement and why he believes the endorsement was intended for him and not the other Missouri Senate candidate, Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Greitens says that Donald Trump Jr. and the rest of his campaign are behind him, and says that Trump recently came out to say that he did not approve of the Schmitt campaign tactics.

