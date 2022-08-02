Norwich City Council approved multimillion dollar school reno bond. What does that mean?

NORWICH — Norwich has moved closer to starting a major school project this week.

Norwich City Council unanimously approved bonding $360 million for the city’s school building project Monday. This means the funds are available, but it is not final approval for the project. The city council will decide whether to send the school building question out to referendum on Aug. 22.

“Once we send it to referendum, we can’t lobby for or against it, we can only educate the community,” President Pro-Tempore Joe DeLucia (D) said.

The school building project discontinues the use of all the current elementary schools, knocking most of them down. The Samuel Huntington building will be converted into an administrative office, and the others will be knocked down and replaced with four larger schools. Teacher’s Memorial Magnet Middle School will also be renovated.

The argument has been that, after receiving state funds, the city will have paid $150 million for schools that are good for 30 or more years, versus spending $220 million over about 20 years for upkeep of school buildings that aren’t meeting current needs, according to the School Building Committee.

City Comptroller Josh Pothier explained the bonding process. The bonds themselves will be issued over five years until fiscal year 2027. To minimize taxpayer impact, the bonds would have a 30-year repayment, where the city normally issues 20-year capital bonds.

During the construction, the city forecasts what it needs over the next 12 or 18 months, and will work with various officials to get the bonds sold at the lowest interest rates possible, Pothier said.

The council’s position is that the new schools should be built, as it’s an expensive project that the city has put off for too long.

“None of our beloved buildings meet the needs of 21st century learning” City Councilor Stacy Gould (R), who is also vice-chair of the School Building Committee, said.

On Monday, many of the public came out to show their views on the school building project. One person who was against it was Norwich resident Rodney Bowie. He said the quality of the education, not the facilities, that should matter, remarking that he went to a one-room schoolhouse when he was young.

“My cousins and I received an excellent education,” Bowie said. “They went on to receive master's (degrees), doctorates, and even went on to write books.”

Another person against the school project was resident John Rankowitz, snidely remarking the city should build 10 new schools, since he said the council doesn’t care about the taxpayer in a tough economic time.

“It is so absurd to build four new schools at this present time, when we’re in a bad recession,” Rankowitz said. “You should use what you have now, and make those repairs that should have been done over those past few years.”

Supporting the school project was Norwich resident Malik Gibson. The 22-year-old emphasized the need to provide a quality education from both sides. As a part of Greeneville Elementary’s last class, Gibson said he was ahead his peers once he got to Wequonnoc Arts & Technology Magnet Elementary School, so he did extra class work. On the other side, Gibson was attending Teachers' Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School after the Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School was renovated, and heard his friends at Kelly talk about Smart Boards and modern computer labs.

“There definitely is a disparity, and has been a disparity,” Gibson said.

Another supporter is Norwich resident Larry Lazar. His support for new facilities comes from safety concerns and societal impact of school violence on children, reflecting on the Uvalde, Texas shootings.

“Build the good schools, and empower the teachers to educate them, so those children, when they take over (political offices), they pass the laws that will stop their children from being slaughtered in their school chairs,” Lazar said.

Beyond just debating whether the school building project is good for students, some also pointed to its job-creating potential. A group from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 326 voiced support, to help get young people in Norwich who aren’t collegebound a job, and hopefully a reason to stay in the community.

“One thing I can be proud of as a resident is that my taxpayer money not only funds and supports better schools for my two kids, but also hopefully support union trades,” Local 326 member Thomas Jones said.