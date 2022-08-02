ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

If Kari Lake's dream came true, it would make Donald Trump unable to be president again

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CMqg_0h1owKhI00

What if dreams came true? Or, better yet, what if nightmares came true?

Let’s presume for a moment that Donald Trump is right.

(I know, crazy, but bear with me.)

Let’s say Trump actually won the 2020 election, as claimed by Trump and his conspiracy-driven supporters like Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake.

(Yes, it’s painful, but please hang in there.)

Then, let’s go a few steps further and pretend that Trump is being honest when he says he believes in the U.S. Constitution and that Lake could pull off her legally impossible desire to decertify the 2020 election results if she became governor.

A horror, I know, but here is the good news:

Constitution is clear about those 2 terms

If all of that were to happen – and the dreams of Trump and Lake came true – Donald Trump could never again be president.

It’s right there in black and white.

The 22nd Amendment.

It begins, “ No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice … .”

Notice what it does not say?

It does not say anything about having been denied the ability to serve that second term. It does not say anything about a “stolen election.”

Another view: Is Kari Lake trying to spark a riot, a la Trump, if she loses?

It simply says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice … .”

So, if Donald Trump is correct, and he was elected to a second term, and Kari Lake, as governor, can decertify an election and other conspiracy-prone states go along and do their own decertifications, declaring Trum the 2020 winner, Trump would be ineligible to run again for the office of Commander in Chief in 2024.

Supreme Court would not help Trump

In theory, if Dear Leader were suddenly to be declared the winner of the last presidential election, that case would wind up in court. And you know how the courts operate. It takes time. Maybe even a few years.

Should the case or cases involving the election challenge work their way up to the Supreme Court, the justices appointed by Trump would have to rule that he could not run again.

They’re sticklers for language.

Or so they claim.

They tossed out local firearms restrictions, eroded the government’s ability to combat climate change and completely overturned Roe v. Wade because there was no specific language in the Constitution (written in the 1700s) about such things. The Trump-appointed justices’ so-called belief in originalist interpretation of the Constitution and its amendments leaves no room for interpretation.

OK then.

The 22nd Amendment does not include any “what ifs”. It doesn’t provide for exceptions. It doesn’t say a president can be elected for a third term if he won reelection but didn’t get to serve the second one.

It says only, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice … .”

Gee, if only dreams came true.

Or better yet, nightmares.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com .

For more opinions content, please subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: If Kari Lake's dream came true, it would make Donald Trump unable to be president again

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#U S Constitution#What Ifs#The U S Constitution
TheDailyBeast

Arizona’s MAGA Candidate for Guv Pulls a Trump and Alleges Fraud Days Before Vote

Donald Trump lackey and Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake claims she is “detecting some stealing” in the upcoming election—a week before the actual vote. The Arizona Republic reports that Lake made allegations of fraud at least four times in a speech to the right-wing North Valley Constitutional Republicans this week. “I’m telling you right now, anybody trying to steal this, first of all, we’re already detecting some stealing going on, but you guys know I’m a fighter, right?” she was quoted telling the conservative crowd. “We’re not gonna let them steal an election,” she said. The comments by the former Fox 10 news anchor, which echo the election fraud claims made by Trump ahead of the 2020 election, were not backed up by any evidence whatsoever, and they come as the race between Lake and her main opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, has tightened. Robson called Lake’s comments “dangerous” and described the fraud claims as a “calculated narrative” that lays the framework for Lake to dispute election results if she loses.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Guardian

The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought

Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
POTUS
NBC News

How an Obama-backing Arizona news anchor became Trump’s pick for governor

NBC News spoke to 11 former colleagues and close friends of Lake who requested anonymity to speak openly about their now nonexistent relationships with her, citing their continued work in the news industry or reluctance because of the potential of being targeted by Lake or her supporters, including more than 300,000 Twitter followers. Another three associates who knew her over the last two decades spoke on the record for this article.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy