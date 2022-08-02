ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, IL

Tornado touches down in Logan County

By Jean Ann Miller, Lincoln Courier
 3 days ago
A brief tornado rated as an EF-1 touched down early Monday morning near Beason.

The National Weather Service reported winds were clocked at 105 miles per hour and developed around 5:12 a.m. No one was hurt but some large grain bins were damaged.

James Auten, a meteorologist at the Lincoln NWS office, said it is rare to see something like this.

“Typically we don’t see a tornado of this magnitude but we knew there would be wind damage,” said Auten.

The tornado tracked southeast at 50 miles per hours and did damage some large trees and power lines on the the west end of County Road 1549 North and also near the intersection of 2143 East and 1540 North county roads.

According to the NWS the tornado very briefly lifted before coming back down on a corn field just south of Beason and tracked southeast across corn fields for another 1.75 miles before lifting.

NWS said the storm caused some roof damage to a few homes with missing shingles with one house having a broken window.

The Courier

The Courier

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lincoln, IL from Lincoln Courier.

 http://lincolncourier.com

