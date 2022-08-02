Read on miami.eater.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: B3 Brunch, Pastelitos Fest, Taste at the Track
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a boozy brunch, Pastelito Fest 2022, Taste at the Track, Mead Day at Ceiba, and more. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. B3: Boozy Brunch and Beats at Osteria Morini. Osteria Morini will...
Harry's Pizzeria Miami Beach
Harry’s is a pizza spot from the Michael’s Genuine team with a couple locations in Miami—and it’s always a reliable choice for a good meal. The Lincoln Road location sits in that sweet spot—it’s not too fancy but still nice enough to sit down with a couple friends or share a bottle of wine with a date. You definitely want to get one of the really solid Neapolitan pizzas on the table. But there are appetizers worth ordering too, like the crispy polenta fries or the peaches and stracciatella. It’s very walk-in friendly too, so keep it in mind next time you’re nearby, reservation-less, and your stomach is starting to make weird noises.
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Eater
The 10 Best Miami Spice Lunch Menus to Try Right Now
Miami Spice is officially here, with a roster of more than 200 local restaurants offering special discounted meals through September 30. This year’s variety of offerings also includes three-course lunch options, priced at $28, featuring everything from Japanese to Mexican and Mediterranean fare. See below for the best ten...
Miami New Times
Miami Spice 2022: Five New Restaurants to Try
Though Miami Spice has just started its two-month run, it's very much in full swing. Over 200 restaurants are participating this year, with the program bolstered by the newly-minted Florida Michelin Guide and a heated demand for Miami in general. The program, which runs through September 30, offers a three-course,...
Miami New Times
Kevin Aoki Shares Why Doraku Closed After 23 Years on Lincoln Road
One of Miami Beach's longest-running restaurants — and one of the last independent restaurants still standing on Lincoln Road — has closed. After more than two decades, Doraku recently closed its doors. The restaurant posted the following on its Doraku Waikiki Facebook Page:. Dear Doraku Lincoln Road Customers-...
soulofmiami.org
Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán Launches Brickell’s Hottest New Wednesdays Ladies Night – Forbidden Summer 8/3/2022, 8/10/2022, 8/17/2022, 8/24/2022
Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán Launches Brickell’s Hottest New Wednesdays Ladies Night – Forbidden Summer. On Wednesday, August 3rd, Miami’s famed Hospitality company, Mr. Hospitality, will launch their stimulating NEW Wednesday Ladies Night series – Forbidden Summer – at Brickell hotspot, El Tucán. Upon entry, ladies will receive a complimentary tequila cocktail before dancing the night away in the jungle-themed supper club. Expect live entertainment, enchanting fire dancers, mesmerizing burlesque performances, aerialists, and beats by Willy Monfret. Dinner reservations begin at 7PM, where diners can enjoy the new Endless Summer Menu (($69)), showcasing signature dishes including the Beef carpaccio Filet Tostada with Truffle Dressing, Grilled Octopus with Romanesco & Chickpeas, & more.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
thenextmiami.com
Citadel Leases Six Floors At 830 Brickell, Becomes Building’s Biggest Tenant
Citadel is now the biggest tenant at the under-construction 830 Brickell office tower after it leased 90,000 square feet there, according to Bloomberg. In total, Citadel will occupy six full floors at 830 Brickell. OKO Group and Cain International, who are jointly developing 830 Brickell, released the following statement:. “Citadel’s...
Miami New Times
July 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
July was a hot month for Miami restaurant openings with California's Sushi by Scratch setting up shop in Coconut Grove, Grove Bay Hospitality debuting Bayshore Club, and Fox's Lounge (formerly Fox's Sherron Inn) reopening in its original space just days ago. Speaking of lounges, Michael Beltran opened up the Gibson...
WSVN-TV
Pamper yourself at discounted prices at the Biltmore Spa during Miami Spa Months
Miami Spa Months is at the half-way point, which means we have only one month left to enjoy amazing prices at some of the fanciest spas in town. It’s a good thing August has 31 days, because I’m ready to make the most of them. Deco grabbed a robe and headed to a historic hotel for a little R and R, and yes, it was all for work.
The Jills Zeder Group's Hillary Hertzberg Helps Heat Up Miami's Red Hot Real Estate Market
While many industries have yet to fully rebound from the economic devastation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. real estate market has held strong. In fact, real estate in many American cities actually flourished throughout the global health crisis. Though the industry experienced a brief dip at the pandemic’s onset, real estate’s bounceback was swift. Home sales were 20.5% higher in February 2021 year-over-year than 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As agents and investors moved 6.12 million properties in 2021, the highest number of existing homes sold in the country since 2006, it is safe to...
floridaconstructionnews.com
New 33-acre downtown Miami park needs a new name: Part of $840 million Interstate 395 expansion
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Downtown Miami will develop 33 acres into new public space, part of an $840 million project to expand Interstate 395 to Miami Beach. The Underdeck is being built under the highway to...
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
thenextmiami.com
Chicago Newspaper Puzzled Why Companies Are Relocating To Miami
Chicago’s biggest newspaper can’t seem to understand why companies are choosing to move away from its hometown to Miami. Last month, Billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was relocating the headquarters of Citadel to Miami, The company was one of the most important (if not the most) financial companies in Chicago.
WSVN-TV
Second lane set to open on Miami highway
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new ramp connecting the eastbound 836 to the northbound Interstate 95 has opened. A second lane opened up to cars traveling eastbound on 836 and connecting to the northbound lanes of I-95, Friday morning. The connection on Interstate 395, SR 836 and I-95 is part of...
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
Thoughts on Miami's public transport? I took the bus for the first time ever
thoughts on miamis public transport? i took the bus for the first time ever yesterday, taking the 137 bus that travels all of 137 avenue, from miller drive to sw 88 street, for work. i thought it wasn’t too bad, but i don’t think i’d ever want to take the bus here for 2 or more routes, but 1 is finenolimitjosee.
cw34.com
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in South Florida were winners of the $57,975.16 prize. The Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the Publix located at 831 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach and the Murphy USA located at 2745 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth, respectively.
worldredeye.com
The Steady Decline of Cryptocurrency & the Future of Miami
Miami, FL – August 3, 2022 – What impact will the recent “crypto-crash” have on Miami? Big plans to decentralize currency and trend towards a more crypto-friendly city by elected officials are looking uncertain: An overall market that was estimated to be worth more than $3tn barely six months ago is now worth less than $1tn.
