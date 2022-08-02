Read on www.markerzone.com
RUMOR: The asset Islanders will have to sacrifice in order to bring in Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri
The rumors of Stanley Cup champion forward Nazem Kadri going to the New York Islanders this offseason is gaining more traction by the day, but if the Isles are to really acquire the veteran, they will have to make some moves on their roster to accommodate the financial obligation that comes with such a transaction, […] The post RUMOR: The asset Islanders will have to sacrifice in order to bring in Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com
BURNABY BEER LEAGUER KICKS OPPONENT IN THE FACE WITH HIS SKATE ON (VIDEO)
A video out of Burnaby, BC shows a classic beer-league brawl with the refs struggling to break it up. About halfway through the video, one participant (Person A) seems to exit the dogpile, keeled over & visibly experiencing some pain. After a second watch, it was obvious that another participant (Person B) kicked Person A in the head/neck area, skate still fully equipped. A cardinal sin of hockey, kicking someone in any capacity with a skate on is grounds for a lengthy suspension. Kicking someone in the HEAD with a skate one...well, in my opinion, that is entering 'jail-time' territory, not to mention an absolute ban from the sport. You be the judge:
Yardbarker
Jason Spezza’s Retirement Days Include Adjusting to Scouting Life for Maple Leafs at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
On May 29, the 19-year NHL veteran announced his retirement from the game. At the same time he was announced as the Maple Leafs’ Special Assistant to general manager Kyle Dubas. The details of what Spezza was going to do were left with a broad interpretation, but Dubas did...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have More Moves to Make
The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason begins on September 24 with a split squad doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators. But there are still moves to be made before then – right? Surely the brass is not content that this is the roster that will end the 54-season Stanley Cup drought or even win a playoff series for the first time since 2004. So rest assured there will be some more adjustments because there have to be from a financial standpoint alone. But these last calculations may give Kyle Dubas another glance at just how deteriorated his roster has become and wake him up to make the needed changes.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
In a recent article, I discussed three New Jersey Devils who are poised for a bigger role this season. In this article, I will focus on four players who will be under the microscope during the 2022-23 campaign. I took a couple of things into consideration in my choices, including...
markerzone.com
CALGARY FLAMES & OLIVER KYLINGTON AVOID ARBITRATION, AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames have re-signed D Oliver Kylington to a two year, $5 million ($2.5M AAV) contract extension, narrowly escaping the trouble of salary arbitration:. Kylington's career struggled out of the gate, managing only 18 points in his first 95 games with Calgary with a -4 rating. But 2021-22 saw a big jump for him. In his first season under Darryl Sutter, Kylington scored 31 points in 73 games and was dynamite for the Flames' blue line.
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS EXTEND EMIL BEMSTROM
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have signed forward Emil Bemstrom to a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension that will carry an average annual value of $900,000. Bemstrom, 23, is coming off of a 2021-22 campaign in which he recorded six goals and 11 points in...
markerzone.com
TUUKKA RASK APPEARS TO BE SERIOUSLY ENJOYING RETIREMENT
Boston Bruins legend, Tuukka Rask is in his first year of retirement, and let me just say...it looks really good on him. After a bold return-attempt, Rask hung up his skates and has been living the good life the past six months or so. Staying mostly out of the spotlight...
markerzone.com
CALGARY FLAMES RE-SIGN F ANDREW MANGIAPANE, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Calgary Flames have signed F Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year, $17.4 million ($5.8M AAV) contract extension, avoiding salary arbitration. Mangiapane was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Friday, August 5th. The 26-year old was a sixth-round pick of the Flames in 2015, managing 78g-54a-132p over his 260 game NHL career so far.
MLB player traded and forced to make healthcare decision
An unvaccinated Major League Baseball player must now choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not play.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Dallas Stars
Welcome to 2022 Offseason Trade Targets, where we’ll examine several teams the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in doing business with this summer. From minor moves to blockbuster deals, I’ll cover them all as we dive into some potential trade options for general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the St. Louis Blues
James Nichols of The Fourth Period: It’s believed the New York Islanders are closing on some moves according to David Pagnotta and Mark Seidel. Pagnotta reports they are closing in on ‘multiple transactions.’. Alexander Romanov, Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows need contracts. The Islanders are deep down the...
markerzone.com
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS RE-SIGN F ZACK MACEWAN, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed F Zack MacEwan to a one-year, $950,000 contract, per Elliotte Friedman. MacEwan is a sub-replacement forward, so he will fit in nicely in Philly's bottom-six. He scored nine points in 75 games with the Flyers last season, adding in 110 PIMs. One of the NHL's heavyweights, his sole utility is basically fighting & checking.
NHL
NHL preseason begins Sept. 24 with Senators-Maple Leafs doubleheader
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 composite preseason schedule, a 15-day, 108-game slate played across 45 NHL and neutral-site venues in North America and Europe from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8. The road to the 2023 Stanley Cup begins the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24,...
markerzone.com
DARRYL SUTTER'S SON JOINS CALGARY'S AHL AFFILIATE
The Calgary Flames, and the team's newly relocated AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers, are keeping it in the family. The Wranglers, who were previously the Stockton Heat, signed five new players to AHL-only deals Wednesday. One of them is Brett Sutter, son of the Flames' head coach Darryl Sutter. Brett...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host NHL 'Home Away from Home' game
There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.
