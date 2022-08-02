Wahoos Weekly: Pelicans Reunion, Miami Owners Visit, Four Wins Highlight Wahoos Homestand

The Blue Wahoos finished a homestand that was filled with notable moments and special events in the right kind of way.

There was no comeback needed this time, after the Blue Wahoo staked a 7-0 lead into the seventh inning and beat the Mississippi Braves 7-4 Sunday to take the series against a team they may face in post-season.

In winning four of the six games at Blue Wahoos Stadium, it lifted the Blue Wahoos (49-42 overall) second-half record (14-13) above .500 for the first time and provided confidence against the Southern League’s top second-half team. The teams will play once more this season in mid-August at the M-Braves ballpark.

The Blue Wahoos begin a road trip on Tuesday in Montgomery against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Pelicans era:Blue Wahoos To Celebrate Pensacola Pelicans Legacy, Community Impact

“Yeah, that’s huge going forward. You want to keep the momentum going in the second half,” said Blue Wahoos outfielder J.D. Orr. “I know we have already clinched the playoffs , but you don’t want to lose that fire that we had as a team to go out there and grind out every at-bat, every pitch until the game is over .

“Every time you’re going up against a team, it’s not only to compete, but you are getting more and more information about these guys for further games. Obviously, in this league, you play each other a lot, so you’re storing stuff in the back of your mind for the future.”

Sunday also brought another first at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Following the game, the Blue Wahoos staff set up an area on the third base side for a baptism service conducted by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church. Those getting baptized included Blue Wahoos catcher Paul McIntosh and retired, former Blue Wahoos president Bruce Baldwin, along with J.C. Griffith, young son of team president Jonathan Griffith.

A portable baptismal pool was rolled out with a couple steps to ease entry. It was something the stadium had never hosted.

Prior to the service, children ran a lap around the bases as part of Family Sunday sponsored by Step One Automotive and WKRG News-5. Several families remained after the baptismal service to toss baseballs in the outfield for Family Toss.

It was all part of a game experience in a week filled with unique elements.

Last Wednesday (July 27), Miami Marlins majority owner Bruce Sherman and top minority investor David Ott visited the stadium for the first time. It coincided with the Blue Wahoos hosting Hudson Furness, a 10-year-old boy, whose mother Mandi, is battling a terminal illness and created a My Wish event two days earlier at the ballpark through Covenant Care. On this day, the boy got his own wish to meet Blue Wahoos outfielder Victor Victor Mesa, his favorite player.

But he also visited with the Marlins owners and Bubba Watson, who attended batting practice that day.

Friday, the Blue Wahoos gave out 2,000 decorative beach towels in a giveaway sponsored by Florida Blue.

On Saturday, the Blue Wahoos hosted a reunion of former Pensacola Pelicans players to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the team’s first season as an Independent League franchise. The team simultaneously staged Latin American Heritage Night with a variety of activities, plus post-game fireworks.

A crowd of 4,765 Sunday watched Blue Wahoos starter A.J. Ladwig toss six scoreless innings in his strongest start of the season. He gave up three runs in the seventh, then relievers Andrew McInvale (8th inning) and Sean Reynolds (9th inning) sealed the win.

“Mississippi started out strong the second half,” said Blue Wahoos infielder Ray-Patrick Didder. “We’ve known they have a good team, they have a good rotation, good bullpen. We had to prove we can play well against them.”

Griffin Conine, who led the way in Saturday’s win, started Sunday with a solo homer in the first inning. In the third inning, Jose Devers and Victor Mesa began with singles. With Devers on third, Mesa stole second and forced a throwing error to score Devers. Conine followed with a sacrifice fly RBI. Mesa continued to improve his batting average with a pair of hits and two stolen bases.

His average has been raised more than 30 points since earlier in the season.

“I haven’t done much that is really different,” said Mesa, a Cuba native, speaking through Didder as interpreter. “I’ve just tried to keep the same mindset, same approach and just kept working. I am trying to keep working hard, keep doing my stuff and now the results are showing up.”

Earlier in the week, Mesa made a special experience for a 10-year-old boy, Hudson Furness, who visited batting practice with his terminally ill mother and got to meet his favorite player and see him practice.

Orr factored Sunday into Blue Wahoos runs in the fourth and sixth innings to expand the lead. He singled and scored on Thomas Jones’ booming home run that likely reached the water behind the left field fence. He hit a sacrifice fly to score William Banfield in the sixth, after Banfield’s triple scored Cobie Fletcher-Vance.

“I feel really good. It’s been a battle all year with me feeling completely comfortable up there,” Orr said. “It feels like I might finally be in a spot where I can string everything all together.

“I was never a big draft (pick) guy, so I’ve always had that little extra chip on my shoulder. I’m not only playing for myself, I’m playing for my two kids and it’s not just a game anymore. It is about providing for my family and it kind of gives me a little extra incentive to do anything to the best of my ability.”

WAHOOS NOTABLES

PELICANS REUNION -- The Pensacola Pelicans reunion Saturday included more than 30 former players, front office staff, coaches. Former Pelicans manager Bernie Carbo, who managed three seasons 2003-2005 attended the event. There was a group reception Saturday afternoon, then the players, staff and coaches were introduced on the field before the Blue Wahoos game. The group then headed to the Winn Dixie Party Deck in right field for food and beverages and visited with fans and family members during the game.

Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer, who purchased the Pelicans in 2002 with wife Rishy, which saved that season and ensured the team’s nine-year existence, spoke to the crowd. He reminded the most important element of the Pelicans’ legacy was returning professional baseball to Pensacola for the first time in 40 years and then setting the foundation for the vote to build Blue Wahoos Stadium, Community Maritime Park and all the dramatic changes to Pensacola’s downtown landscape that have occurred since the Blue Wahoos arrival.

JAY DAY -- For the sixth consecutive year, Jay High held its own school outing last Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium, which included the band performing outside the stadium, both cheerleading squads performing on the field and the Jay Royals state champion softball team being honored on the field before the National Anthem.

”I think with the summer winding down and we’ll be starting school in a about a week or two, I think this kind of starts the school year off," said Jay's long-time athletic coach Brian Watson, who led the softball team to Class 1A state title two months ago in Clermont. He took over Monday as the Jay head football coach on the first day of practice.

"We have some of our rec (recreation) teams here and this kind of pulls the community back together. Sort of like, 'All right, here we go. And start school year off.”

BASE THEFT CHASE -- J.D Orr’s stolen base Sunday gives him 33 for the season, which is now 18 shy of the Blue Wahoos single-season record set by Billy Hamilton in the inaugural 2012 season.

“I’m not thinking about anything (record), but I’m trying to do anything that helps the team win,” Orr said. “I think stolen bases is something that does that. I’m trying to have quality at-bats. You can’t steal bases without being on base, so that is the first thing.”

BAPTISMAL MOMENT --- More than 20 people took part in the Marcus Pointe Baptist Church baptismal service following Sunday’s game. Former Blue Wahoos president Bruce Baldwin went into the pool in his game attire with long-sleeve shirt, dress pants.

As he did so, pro golf star Bubba Watson had tears welling as he took video of Baldwin getting baptized. Marcus Pointe Baptist puts on a special Easter morning sunrise service for all denominations that fills Blue Wahoos Stadium. The church has been a partner with the Blue Wahoos since the first season.

Football underway:High School Football: 25 questions 25 days before the 2022 regular season kicks off

THIS WEEK

The Blue Wahoos make their second and final trip to Montgomery, Alabama to face the Biscuits in a six-game series. This will be the first meeting in Riverwalk Stadium since a series May 17-22 had five games cancelled due to coronavirus issues with the Biscuits. The Blue Wahoos won the only game played that week. The teams will play in Pensacola for a final time on Aug. 23-38.

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos @ Montgomery Biscuits

WHEN: Tuesday through Sunday (Aug. 7).

WHERE: Riverwalk Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama.

RADIO: ESPN-Pensacola (99.1 FM and 1330 AM and WYCT 98.7 HD4).

TV: YurView (check provider) and MILB.tv (streaming) through www.milb.com/live-stream-games with subscription discount using BLUE WAHOOS.

NEXT HOMESTAND: Aug. 9-14 vs. Birmingham Barons

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS

SECOND HALF

(Through Games On July 31)

North Division

Tennessee Smokies – 15-12

Birmingham Barons – 14-13

#-Rocket City Trash Pandas – 14-13

Chattanooga Lookouts – 7-20

South Division

Mississippi Braves – 17-10

Montgomery Biscuits – 15-12

#-Pensacola Blue Wahoos – 14-13

Biloxi Shuckers – 12=15

#--Denotes first half winner and post-season qualifier.

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com.