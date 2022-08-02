ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sunderland v Coventry City: Police look into alleged disorder by visiting fans

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham

Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Liverpool#Coventry#Police#Manchester United#The Black Cats#The Premier League#Efl
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta snubs Barcelona to sign new contract extension

Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to snub Barcelona and extend his contract at Chelsea for another two years, the Premier League club confirmed Thursday. Sources told ESPN that the Spain international reached an agreement to join Barcelona a few months ago but negotiations between both clubs stalled more than expected and Azpilicueta has opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police

Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy