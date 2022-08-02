Sunderland v Coventry City: Police look into alleged disorder by visiting fans

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham
Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
D.C. United add Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace
D.C. United signed Belgian international striker Christian Benteke on Friday on a permanent transfer from English Premier League team Crystal
Report: Manchester United In Dialogue With Club For Striker
Manchester are in dialogue with Austrian top flight side RB Salzburg over a deal for striker Benjamin Sesko, claims a journalist from Sky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
BBC
Middlesbrough cyclist death: Carl Eland hit by car which 'deliberately mounted pavement'
A cyclist died after being struck by a car which was deliberately driven on a pavement, a court has heard. Carl Eland, 37, was cycling with his girlfriend on his bike's handlebars in North Ormesby on 21 August last year when he was fatally injured. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews...
Report: Brighton Deny Chelsea Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Reports came out an hour ago that Chelsea had an agreement with Marc Cucurella over a transfer, but Brighton have denied any claims that an agreement has been made over the player. Chelsea are still expected to sign Cucurella, but no agreement has been made as of yet.
Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Are 'Considering' Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea could be looking to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League this summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta snubs Barcelona to sign new contract extension
Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to snub Barcelona and extend his contract at Chelsea for another two years, the Premier League club confirmed Thursday. Sources told ESPN that the Spain international reached an agreement to join Barcelona a few months ago but negotiations between both clubs stalled more than expected and Azpilicueta has opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.
Report: RB Leipzig Technical Director Chris Vivell Confirms Josko Gvardiol Will Not Leave
Manchester City were linked with a host of centre-backs when Nathan Ake was close to leaving the club and one of those that were linked was RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, now the rumours surrounding the defender have returned but they've been dismissed by Chris Vivell.
BBC
Transfer rumours: De Jong, Fofana, Sesko, Neto, Udogie, Cucurella, Henderson, Perisic
Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) De Jong would prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United. (Metro) Chelsea are willing to offer French defender Wesley...
Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United
AS Roma have now reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly and are said to be closing in on the signing of the Ivory Coast international on loan, claim reports.
‘He’ll Be a Mainstay’ - Pundit on Why Marc Cucurella Chose Chelsea Over Manchester City
Frank McAvennie has said why he thinks Marc Cucurella decided to join Chelsea instead of Manchester City.
‘He Thought It Was a Joke’ - Kalidou Koulibaly on Calling John Terry for the No.26 Shirt
Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken about his conversation with Chelsea legend John Terry about taking the No.26 shirt.
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police
Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
Comments / 0