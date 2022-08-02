ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

NanoString Tech (NSTG) PT Lowered to $31 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Compugen (CGEN) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton downgraded Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AMN Healthcare (AMN) PT Raised to $185 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the price target on AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) to $185.00 (from $175.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) PT Lowered to $15 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Connor Siversky lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Zillow Group (ZG) Shares Tumble as Guidance Disappoints

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z) plunged 10% in early trading despite the company reporting earnings after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Block Inc (SQ2:AU) (SQ) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang initiates coverage on Block Inc (SQ2:AU) (NYSE: SQ) with a Overweight rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CVS Health (CVS) PT Raised to $130 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut raised the price target on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) to $130.00 (from $120.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fisker (FSR) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded Fisker (NYSE: FSR) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $10.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Exagen (XGN) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Paul Knight downgraded Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AMC Stock Down 6% After Declaring Special Stock Dividend but Analysts are Positive

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NASDAQ: AMC) are down about 6.5% today after the company declared a special preferred stock ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Global Partners Downgrades GrowGeneration (GRWG) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners analyst Aaron Grey downgraded GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) Slips on Slashed Forecast, BofA Sees 'Stretched' Valuation

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are down almost 5% after the producer of plant-based protein products cut its full-year ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) PT Raised to $32 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) PT Lowered to $45 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Announces 10M Share Buyback Program

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a three-year stock repurchase program, effective ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

