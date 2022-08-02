Kings Canyon, Storm Point will reportedly make up Apex’s season 14 ranked pool

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
dotesports.com
League devs testing Dr. Mundo changes to make champ more of a late-game monster
The League of Legends devs are targeting Dr. Mundo with potential balance changes. Twin Enso, a champion designer at Riot Games, has shared some experimental changes that could be coming to the champion in the future. The proposed adjustments, which the dev listed on Twitter, aim to “make him [Dr. Mundo] more late game skewed and less early game.”
dotesports.com
Where to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Fortnite’s Chapter three, season three, continues with the summer event. The event introduced new challenges to the game, alongside the exclusive cosmetics that players will be able to unlock throughout its duration. One of the challenges that became available with the event required players to fire off the Firework...
dotesports.com
How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
RELATED PEOPLE
dotesports.com
DRX draw closer to LCK playoffs after crucial win against NS RedForce
Today’s League of Legends series was a crucial one for DRX. With two wins needed to qualify for the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs, it was a must-win series for the team. Although NS RedForce are out of the playoff race, they put up a strong fight. But Zeka’s Sylas became one of the keystones that helped DRX seal the series in their favor 2-1.
dotesports.com
All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.
dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
dotesports.com
How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Fortnite is a constantly evolving game, adding new weapons, challenges, and mechanics with each update. Part of the appeal is that the game is always improving and trying new things, making it fun for returning and new players alike. During the No Sweat Summer event, players are asked to destroy Large Sea Buoys with a Motorboat Missle to get the No Sweat Summer musical track.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
dotesports.com
How to complete all Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo 2022 Collection Challenges
The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event is quickly approaching, but before that, players in Japan are attending one last in-person ticketed event in Sapporo from Aug. 4 to 7. During Go Fest: Sapporo, Xurkitree is making its Pokémon Go debut before joining the other Ultra Beasts on the global stage for all players during the Go Fest Finale on Aug. 27.
dotesports.com
Shroud’s long-awaited VALORANT pro debut ends in defeat as The Guard take down Sentinels
It’s been over four years since former CS:GO player turned streamer Shroud competed in a professional esports competition. Over 1,569 days, to be exact. On his VALORANT debut, the Canadian was defeated as his team Sentinels was taken down by The Guard 2-1 in the first round of the NA last chance qualifier.
dotesports.com
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
dotesports.com
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
dotesports.com
The most unpredictable event ever: Who will win the 2022 Call of Duty League Championship?
For the past six months, the 12 teams who comprise the Call of Duty League have waged virtual war against each other in attempts to earn prize money, respect, and, most importantly of all, a spot at the end-of-year event that has annually changed the lives and careers of the winners.
dotesports.com
How to evolve Grubbin and Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go is bringing back the Bug Out! event, which will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 this year. Trainers around the world will be able to find some Pokémon that might be a little harder to find than usual during event hours. There are some...
dotesports.com
Faker is 124 assists away from being the all-time LCK leader
If you’ve been playing for almost 10 years as a pro League of Legends player, you’re bound to break some competitive records along the way. And if you’re the greatest to ever play the game, then you’re almost guaranteed to find yourself in the history books.
dotesports.com
LeBron James, Iron Giant banned from MultiVersus at Evo 2022
In a sentence that no one likely ever saw coming, LeBron James has been banned from Evo 2022… in MultiVersus. LeBron and Iron Giant were both added as part of the Open Beta launching over the last several weeks, and both characters are still listed as experimental in-game. Because of that, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have decided that players are not allowed to use either character during the $100,000 MultiVersus tournament being hosted at Evo 2022.
dotesports.com
Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’
Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
dotesports.com
How MTG Arena Gladiator works
Wizards of the Coast has added a new casual Magic: The Gathering format to MTG Arena with the limited-time addition of Gladiator, a Singleton-like format that contains decks made with a minimum of 100 cards and no sideboard. The Gladiator format was first introduced to tabletop players as a casual...
Comments / 0