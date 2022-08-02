ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith firefighters shut off natural gas leak in northside neighborhood

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
 3 days ago
The smell of natural gas filled the air in a north Fort Smith neighborhood early Tuesday when a pickup driver hit a gas meter in an alley.

About 8 a.m. the hiss of natural gas spewing from the meter could be heard near N. 17 Street and D Street.

Firefighters arrived and were able to get the gas shut off without an evacuation of the area needed.

No injuries were reported, and the pickup was moved from the alley by about 8:45 a.m.

