Olympia Sports Closing Locations Locally, Nationwide

Read on wnynewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
wnynewsnow.com
New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
wnynewsnow.com
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
moderncampground.com
Hidden Valley Camping Area Joining Jellystone Park Franchise Network
Hidden Valley Camping Area in Jamestown, New York is joining the Jellystone Park Franchise Network as Chautauqua County Jellystone Park. The campground that has been a fixture in Chautauqua County camping for over half a century will become New York’s sixth Jellystone park, according to a press release. “Adding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
Tonawanda man gets answers from National Fuel on lawn damage repair
A gas line was replaced underground at a Town of Tonawanda man's home in January, and he's still trying to get the ground fixed.
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
Hamburg Amazon Facility sits without activity
HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are working to learn more about what is happening with the Amazon warehouse built in Hamburg. It's located off Route 5 and Bayview Road in the Lake Erie Commerce Center Park and so far there's no apparent activity around the 181,000-square-foot distribution center. Weeks after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
Local cannabis lounge loses occupancy license
A back and forth battle has started between a local cannabis lounge and New York State. The lounge has lost its occupancy and is starting a petition to come back in business.
Electricity project between Canada, Erie put on hold
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Economic fears may have claimed a fresh casualty — the proposed Lake Erie Connector project has been suspended. The project would have created a 72-mile direct current line from Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada. The plan was to send the current through an underwater cable in Lake Erie. Given the current economic conditions, ITC […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Lake City facility getting low-interest state loan to expand, create jobs
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County business is one of eight Pennsylvania businesses that will receive a low-interest loan from the commonwealth through a program intended to spur business growth. Equipment Reuse International LLC of Lake City has been approved for a 15-year $199,999 loan at a 2.5% reset interest rate to assist with improvements and […]
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
wnynewsnow.com
Volunteers Step Up For Women’s Shelter, After Construction Hits A Snag
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction of a new women’s shelter in Jamestown has hit a roadblock after crews discovered more asbestos than they were anticipating, hiking the final price tag for the project. However, volunteers are now coming forward to help raise money. “We have right...
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
Toll increase takes effect at local border crossings
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirms to 7 News that a $1 toll increase took effect on August 1.
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
Comments / 0