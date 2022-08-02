Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case

Read on www.kten.com
Related
Second man arrested following deadly dispensary shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a second man has been arrested in connection to a July attempted medical marijuana dispensary robbery in Thackerville resulted in the death of one of the robbery suspects.
KXII.com
Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, a Van Alstyne man was sentenced after deputies said he assaulted his parents over the course of several hours, ending with a standoff. In 2020, Grayson County Deputies said they were called to a home on Eagle Point Road for a report of...
KXII.com
Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville. Special Agents from the OSBI said they located Austin Pate (12/19/2003) at his residence in Calera, and transported him to the...
Man charged with stealing $10,000 from casino vault in Durant
DURANT, Okla. — Authorities have charged a man accused of taking $10,000 from the vault at Choctaw Casino in Durant. Bryan County prosecutors said surveillance video shows Gregory Perry, who worked at the casino, stuffing a stack of $100 bills in his shirt. When questioned by authorities, Perry said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
KTEN.com
Bryan County man behind bars after leading police on pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A Bryan County man is behind bars after leading Durant police on a pursuit Wednesday. Detective Brandon Mitchell said police tried to pull over 49-year-old Jason Shoemake for a traffic violation. But he failed to pull, over leading police on a chase through Durant. "During...
KXII.com
Denison Police locate suspect in arson investigation
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, the Denison Police Department announced they found a man accused of conducting a structure fire. On June 28th, the Denison Police Department said they were called to assist the Denison Fire Department for an investigation into a structure fire located in the 500 block of W. Day Street.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Tribal Police Arrest Man They Say Embezzled Thousands From Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. - Court documents said Gregory Perry stole ten thousand dollars from a casino vault last year where he worked as a clerk. Investigators said Perry later admitted to spending much of that on alcohol and gambling.
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio Current
Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument
A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire last month at a North Texas gas station and fleeing the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The victim, who had been hospitalized in Collin County since the July 18 incident, died from his injuries on Tuesday,...
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
KTEN.com
Big rig, SUV collide on Marshall County highway; 2 hurt
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Two motorists were injured Thursday morning when their sport utility vehicle was T-boned by an 18-wheeler on U.S. 377 in Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the SUV pulled out from a stop sign at Buncombe Creek Road about one mile north of the Willis Bridge when it was struck by the oncoming big rig at around 9:15 a.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Police respond to intoxication manslaughter incident on McKinney roadway
According to community crime map data for July 18-31, McKinney Police Department officers worked 20 incidents involving theft, 8 burglaries, 6 aggravated assault and one incident of intoxication involving manslaughter. At 8:06 p.m., July 28, police responded to an intoxication incident involving manslaughter on a roadway at the intersection of...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 1, 2022
LESTER, JOEY DEWAYNE – MTAG-BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. RUNNELS, MARIO DEWAYNE – SEXUAL ASSAULT; OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION. HUGHES, MICHAEL DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. ROSER, MICHAEL VINCENT – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. CHAPMAN, JEFFERY DALE – CPF/PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. WOODS, OKOYUS STEPPHON...
KXII.com
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
Comments / 0