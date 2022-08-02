Read on herald-review.com
Herald & Review
Another rain deluge batters Decatur and Central Illinois
DECATUR — Another thunderstorm packing a deluge of rain and wind gusts to more than 60 mph washed over the Decatur area Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews reported dealing with multiple downed trees and downed power lines. Acting Battalion Chief with the city’s fire department, Capt. Justin Kraus, said one...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Heavy rain, debris combine for eventful morning commute in Decatur
DECATUR — Heavy rain and a mix of grass, sticks, bottles, cups and other trash made for an interesting commute Tuesday morning around Decatur. "I've been here a long time and I've seen it happen many, many times," said Kristy Miller. Miller is one of the many Decatur Municipal...
Effingham Radio
Total Rainfall From Tuesday’s Storms Over 1.5 Inches
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 AM the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) discharged for 1.2 hours for a total flow of 0.942 million gallons (MG). It rained approximately 1.20 inches over 1.0 hour to cause this discharge.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
hoiabc.com
National Weather Service confirms tornado struck eastern Logan County Monday morning
LOGAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado, with winds of around 105 miles an hour, struck parts of Eastern Logan County on Monday. A damage survey team says the path of the tornado was 1.85 miles, with the width of 60 yards.
Crews install Route 66 neon sign at State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are trying to teach more people about Historic Route 66. As part of that effort, crews installed a 40-foot neon highway sign at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The sign was paid for with money from a state tourism grant, and leaders said the exhibit will bring people to […]
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Witt, Logan, McLean by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern De Witt County in central Illinois Southwestern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McLean, or 14 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Heyworth and Bloomington. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 140 and 157. Interstate 74 between mile markers 134 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois Northwestern Moultrie County in central Illinois Southern Piatt County in central Illinois Southern De Witt County in central Illinois Macon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chestnut, or 10 miles southwest of Clinton, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Decatur, Clinton, Monticello, Mount Zion, Forsyth, Maroa, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Harristown, Long Creek, Warrensburg, Blue Mound, Macon, Argenta, Oreana, Niantic, Dalton City, Hammond, Weldon and Latham. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 125 and 166. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wmay.com
Two-Way Traffic Conversion Approved Amid Safety Concerns
The Springfield City Council has approved a $4.5 million project to convert parts of two downtown streets to two-way traffic… despite safety concerns raised by some of the people who will be impacted by the change. The project will reconfigure Fourth Street from South Grand to Dodge, and Adams...
Lane closing on Champaign’s Windsor Road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on Windsor Road starting Wednesday to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities. The closure will be located between Mattis Avenue and Windward Boulevard. Eastbound Windsor will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the closure, which will be from Wednesday to […]
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Approve New Water Supply Study
Springfield aldermen have approved spending $285,000 for the latest in a long line of studies to assess the best way to meet the city’s water needs in the future. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring revisions to an environmental impact statement for the Hunter Lake project, to take into account proposed recreational uses for a supplemental water supply.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Motorists drive through flooded Decatur intersection
Drivers made their way through a flooded intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prairie Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is under a flash flood warning.
chambanamoms.com
Tire Collection Event Begins Thursday for Champaign County Residents
Residents of Champaign County can drop off passenger and small truck tires at a three-day tire collection event that begins Thursday. Tires — with or without rims, and 17 inches or less — can be dropped off at two locations: C-U Public Health District (201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign, east parking lot) or Urbana Township Road District (2312 Perkins Road, Urbana, east parking lot).
Herald & Review
Second Dollar General location coming to Mt. Zion
MOUNT ZION — A second Dollar General store will soon be coming to Mount Zion. Mount Zion’s planning commission and zoning board of appeals voted on Tuesday to approve the subdivision of a property that will be the site of a future Dollar General. Located at the northeast...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
