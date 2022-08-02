Effective: 2022-08-03 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern De Witt County in central Illinois Southwestern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McLean, or 14 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Heyworth and Bloomington. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 140 and 157. Interstate 74 between mile markers 134 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DE WITT COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO