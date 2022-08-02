ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Central Florida cops go viral on TikTok after attempting to serve eviction at wrong house

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet

A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son

A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Crime#Invitationhomes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
UPI News

Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time

July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year. Bruce Bleyer of Hollywood said he has had to contact Bruce Bleyer of Iguana Lifestyles three times in under a year -- two times during the past week -- when he lifted his toilet lid to find an iguana inside the bowl.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy