Central Florida cops go viral on TikTok after attempting to serve eviction at wrong house

Fight among neighbors ends with car driven straight into man’s home, Florida cops say
A man accused of “driving erratically” by his neighbors responded to the criticism by driving into a neighbor’s home — which prompted a homeowner to shoot at him, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. No one was hurt, but the driver and...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Man, 26, plunges to his death while trying to save his Apple Airpods he’d dropped outside his window
A MAN horrifically plunged to his death while trying to retrieve his Apple AirPods that he had dropped outside his window. The 26-year-old victim was found lying in the street in Sai Wan, Hong Kong, with catastrophic head injuries at 1am on Tuesday morning. Passersby found the blood-soaked man slumped...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet
A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
Woman stole $52K in watches, items from man she met at Fort Lauderdale bar, police say
After a night out with a red-headed woman he met at a Fort Lauderdale bar, a man woke up the next day, alone, drugged and missing thousands of dollars worth of watches, cash and other items, police said. Stolen: A $40,000 Rolex he was wearing, a $10,000 Breitling watch, an...
3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hot Car Outside Fla. Preschool Where Both His Parents Worked
A toddler has died in Florida after he was left in his parents' hot car outside the preschool where they both worked, per multiple reports. Police said a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside a car outside the Lubavitch Education Center in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon, according to the Miami Herald, ABC affiliate WPLG and NBC Miami.
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
Florida Rapper Gunned Down Moments After Taunting Others Online Telling Them 'I'm At My Place.' Police Hunt For Killers.
A Florida rapper was gunned down moments after daunting people online, and the killers remain free as police frantically search to find them, Radar has learned. The aspiring rapper went by the name “Rollie Bands” and was shot and killed over the weekend at a Tampa-area apartment complex, according to reports.
'I Just Heard a Scream': Alligator Bites Florida Man on Face
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the alligator bit his face, causing a massive gash.
Three-year-old boy dies after spending hours in hot car outside preschool
A 3-year-old boy in Florida died after he was left in a hot car outside of his Jewish preschool, authorities said.
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour
A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
Hungry bear raids garage fridge before taking snack to Florida lawn, videos show
A hungry bear rifled through a garage’s refrigerator — then took a snack onto a Florida lawn, video shows. Jason Mickel said he was at his home in Sanford when a neighbor alerted him to the wild visitor on Saturday, July 9. He raced to the garage, worried that the bear was going to pull down his garbage can and ruin his wife’s car.
What Is the Meaning Behind Florida's 'Don't Tread On Me' License Plates
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the Gadsden Flag plates "sends a clear message to out-of-state cars, 'Don't Tread on Me' or Florida."
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year. Bruce Bleyer of Hollywood said he has had to contact Bruce Bleyer of Iguana Lifestyles three times in under a year -- two times during the past week -- when he lifted his toilet lid to find an iguana inside the bowl.
New Jersey police search for semi truck after bloodied woman seen screaming for help inside
A search is underway in New Jersey for a white tractor-trailer cab after a woman was allegedly spotted bloodied, yelling and appearing to be in distress, inside. The woman was seen yelling for help on Wednesday in the cabin of the truck at around 2 p.m. on Route 130 headed towards the Ridge Road exit, according to South Brunswick Police.
