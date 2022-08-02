Read on www.roundupweb.com
Big Day For Kids At The Moose, Sidney, Aug. 13
Aug. 13 will be a very busy day for the Sidney Moose Lodge. The Women of the Moose are offering three different events to benefit Sidney and the surrounding community. Women of the Moose is teaming up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with Sidney’s local law enforcement to bring the tenth annual Child ID Event. The event is free for all children. Every child who participates in the event will have a picture and fingerprints taken along with being asked a few questions that only the child will know. All this is in an unlikely event a child is lost or abducted the information can be used in the search. The parents will all receive a CD copy with the child’s information. The Women of the Moose will be having their fourth annual Bake Sale and Lunch during the ID event as well.
A World Of Imagination At Her Fingertips
The Sidney-Richland County Library is proud to announce our latest hard-working reader, Beatrix Rein Homecillo (she goes by Bea ("Bay-yah"). Bea had a strong interest with books at a very young age. In fact, she prefers books over toys. Before Bea turned four, she read her first sentence! Now Bea reads at least five books every night and will often say, "I can't sleep without my bedtime stories". Bea is the daughter of Jasmin Dayao, Sidney, and Renier Homecillo currently of Cebu, Phillipines.
American Indian Arts Festival: showcasing culture
A park ranger says a lot of tribes that were from the area historically will be participating in the festival.
Williston Basin School District looking into alternate lunch policy
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Beginning this school year, it will be up to parents to cover the cost of their student’s meals. Officials at the Williston Basin School District want to limit the amount of alternate meals served for those who can’t afford lunch. On Wednesday, the district’s...
Gene Arthur Meldahl, 94, Sidney, MT
Gene Arthur Meldahl, age 94, passed away July 25, 2022 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana. Gene was born May 30, 1928 at the family home at Four Mile, near Fairview, MT to Almer and Johanna (Dujford) Meldahl. He attended Sweger and Church Grade Schools. He graduated from Fairview Hight School in 1946. Gene was a confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and as treasurer. He worked part-time at Bill Giese's State Line Filling Station and helped on the family farm.
Support Your Local Farmers Market
There are many reasons to support local vendors and attend local farmers markets. Not only are you able to find fresh produce, but you might also find a unique handmade gift or your new favorite treat. Shopping at your local farmers market also provides benefits, including connecting with vendors, eating and supporting local, strengthening your local economy, and eating fresh.
McKenzie County 4-H'ers Win State Judging Contest
McKenzie County participated in the State 4-H Consumer Decision Making Contest held on July 26 at the ND State Fair, Minot, and came home with top honors. The Junior Team of Kyle Best, son of Vawnita and Pete Best, Watford City; Jaden Murphy, son of Kim and Lee Murphy, Fairview, MT; Gracyn Darrington, daughter of Nikki and Partrick Darrington, Arnegard and Gwen Signalness, daughter of Wade and Katie Signalness, Watford City; captured 1st place.
Phoenix to be added to flights from Williston Airport
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s airport will soon have another city added to its list of direct flights. Announced Monday, the Williston Basin International Airport will be offering direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona. Flights will be available two days each week. It’s not known at this time when this service will begin.
New Weed Specialist Joins the WREC
Charlemagne Lim recently joined the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center as their new Extension weed specialist. With this role, Lim plans to develop Extension programs to help producers identify, assess, and control weeds. He said, "I am looking forward to the creative part of working with our clients and stakeholders...
Public School Lunches to cost parents money for first time since 2019-20 school year
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The start of the school year is right around the corner, and with it comes some changes. As life returns to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, so does the public school lunch program. Starting this year, it will once again be the parents’ responsibility to cover paying for their child’s meals. Parents Your News Leader spoke to said the added cost of inflation has some of them worried.
