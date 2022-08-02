Aug. 13 will be a very busy day for the Sidney Moose Lodge. The Women of the Moose are offering three different events to benefit Sidney and the surrounding community. Women of the Moose is teaming up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with Sidney’s local law enforcement to bring the tenth annual Child ID Event. The event is free for all children. Every child who participates in the event will have a picture and fingerprints taken along with being asked a few questions that only the child will know. All this is in an unlikely event a child is lost or abducted the information can be used in the search. The parents will all receive a CD copy with the child’s information. The Women of the Moose will be having their fourth annual Bake Sale and Lunch during the ID event as well.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO