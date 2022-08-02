The Sidney Tiger Sharks are the 2022 Easterns Divisional Swim Champs. It was a great weekend in Plentywood with many Sharks swimming at their best times. The weather on Saturday was wild with hot 100° weather in the morning to a storm fierce enough to stop the meet after the 13-14 back strokers swam. We had to finish the meet running the 15-19 age group backstrokers and fly as final times on Sunday. This worked out well as many Sharks placed themselves in these events from their original times. Many of our relay teams broke pool records. These groups included 8 and under girls, 9-10 girls, 13-14 girls, and 15-19 girls relays. The relay teams did so well that we took the 1st place relay trophy. Other pool records other than the relays was Kamden Johnson set a pool record in the 8 and under the back on Saturday and broke it again on Sunday. RayElla Radke broke the pool record for the 100 breasts and then Morgan Kindopp broke it on Sunday. Morgan also broke the pool record for the 50 free on Saturday but then it was broken again on Sunday. Although we had many swimmers close to high-point winners this weekend we only brought home 1 trophy. Corben Holler took the High Point trophy for the 15-19 boys age group. Next weekend we head to Lewistown for the state meet. Columbia Falls was the divisional winner for the West. There will be tough competition at state but I have a lot of faith in my swimmers.

2 DAYS AGO