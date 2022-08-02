Tim Lincecum Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Read on mddailyrecord.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo happy for 'fresh start' after trade from Yankees
One didn't have to be a sports psychologist or a hitting expert to realize that the New York Yankees trading with the Texas Rangers for two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in July 2021 just didn't work out for the player or his new club. As noted by ESPN stats, Gallo...
Popculture
Vin Scully, Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster, Dead at 94
Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who called Dodgers games for over 60 years, has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday night. He was 94 years old. The news of Scully's death comes a little over a year after his wife Sandra died from her battle with ALS. This also comes a little over a year after the death of Scully's longtime friend and legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda. Scully's cause of death was not revealed.
MLB・
Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94
Vin Scully, voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, died Tuesday
ESPN
Vin Scully, iconic former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age 94
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in...
MLB World Reacts To Concerning Clayton Kershaw News
Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the lefty pitcher exited today's start early with an apparent injury. Kershaw motioned to the dugout after a few warmup tosses before the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. After indicating something wasn't right, he was removed from the game.
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' 24th home run and three RBIs.The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94."It was first-class by the Giants," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "After a big win, you feel good about it, but then you get presented with that. So...
TMZ.com
Mark Zuckerberg Signed Little League Baseball Card Going Up For Auction
Mark Zuckerberg was apparently a baseball star for a very small part of his life, and a signed piece of that history is hitting the auction block. The card's being sold at auction by ComicConnect.com in September ... it's allegedly been held by one of Mark's old camp counselors all these years.
WATCH: Vin Scully's epic call of 'The Catch' with Dwight Clark, Joe Montana
Vin Scully was a baseball broadcasting legend, but he was also behind the mic for one of San Francisco’s most iconic sports moments in 1981 for Dwight Clark’s “The Catch.”
