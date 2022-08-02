ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Lincecum Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Maryland Daily Record
 3 days ago
Vin Scully, Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster, Dead at 94

Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who called Dodgers games for over 60 years, has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday night. He was 94 years old. The news of Scully's death comes a little over a year after his wife Sandra died from her battle with ALS. This also comes a little over a year after the death of Scully's longtime friend and legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda. Scully's cause of death was not revealed.
MLB World Reacts To Concerning Clayton Kershaw News

Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the lefty pitcher exited today's start early with an apparent injury. Kershaw motioned to the dugout after a few warmup tosses before the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. After indicating something wasn't right, he was removed from the game.
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5

In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' 24th home run and three RBIs.The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94."It was first-class by the Giants," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "After a big win, you feel good about it, but then you get presented with that. So...
Mark Zuckerberg Signed Little League Baseball Card Going Up For Auction

Mark Zuckerberg was apparently a baseball star for a very small part of his life, and a signed piece of that history is hitting the auction block. The card's being sold at auction by ComicConnect.com in September ... it's allegedly been held by one of Mark's old camp counselors all these years.
