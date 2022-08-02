Tim Lincecum Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' 24th home run and three RBIs.The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94."It was first-class by the Giants," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "After a big win, you feel good about it, but then you get presented with that. So...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO