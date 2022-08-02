DEQ Announces Approximately $1 Million In Available Grants For Water Quality

Helena, MT – On Monday, July 24, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) announced confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a Flathead County backyard poultry flock. This is the 10th HPAI affected Montana flock linked to a 2022 wave of HPAI infections in the United States traced to seasonal migrations of wild birds. Nationally, nearly 400 poultry flocks have been diagnosed with HPAI.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO