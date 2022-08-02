ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.

