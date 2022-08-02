Read on www.boothbayregister.com
Related
whdh.com
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
penbaypilot.com
Two injured in four-vehicle crash that closed Route 17 in Jefferson Aug. 3
JEFFERSON – Washington Fire Department, Union Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS were a few of the agencies that assisted in a four-vehicle crash on Route 17, in Jefferson, Wednesday evening. Route 17 was closed to traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the...
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb Fire Department
With the prolonged stretch of dry weather, wildfires are a constant danger. If you are going to burn, make sure to secure a burn permit. In addition, make sure to have an ample supply of water handy. July 3: 10:08 p.m., Boothbay. Mutual aid, brush fire. Boothbay requested brush truck,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported two traffic infractions July 16-26, for speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the two traffic citations, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
wabi.tv
Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
wabi.tv
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Storms possible until sunset. More sunshine & less humid Wednesday.
WGME
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
penbaypilot.com
Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair
UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 114. Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene. No...
wabi.tv
Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
Comments / 0