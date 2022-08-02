ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

whdh.com

Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property

BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Edgecomb Fire Department

With the prolonged stretch of dry weather, wildfires are a constant danger. If you are going to burn, make sure to secure a burn permit. In addition, make sure to have an ample supply of water handy. July 3: 10:08 p.m., Boothbay. Mutual aid, brush fire. Boothbay requested brush truck,...
EDGECOMB, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported two traffic infractions July 16-26, for speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the two traffic citations, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties

Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
HOLDEN, ME
Person
Samuel Alexander
WMTW

Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
STANDISH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair

UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
UNION, ME
wabi.tv

One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 114. Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene. No...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county

For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

