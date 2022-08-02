Read on www.roundupweb.com
Gene Arthur Meldahl, 94, Sidney, MT
Gene Arthur Meldahl, age 94, passed away July 25, 2022 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana. Gene was born May 30, 1928 at the family home at Four Mile, near Fairview, MT to Almer and Johanna (Dujford) Meldahl. He attended Sweger and Church Grade Schools. He graduated from Fairview Hight School in 1946. Gene was a confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and as treasurer. He worked part-time at Bill Giese's State Line Filling Station and helped on the family farm.
New Weed Specialist Joins the WREC
Charlemagne Lim recently joined the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center as their new Extension weed specialist. With this role, Lim plans to develop Extension programs to help producers identify, assess, and control weeds. He said, "I am looking forward to the creative part of working with our clients and stakeholders...
McKenzie County 4-H'ers Win State Judging Contest
McKenzie County participated in the State 4-H Consumer Decision Making Contest held on July 26 at the ND State Fair, Minot, and came home with top honors. The Junior Team of Kyle Best, son of Vawnita and Pete Best, Watford City; Jaden Murphy, son of Kim and Lee Murphy, Fairview, MT; Gracyn Darrington, daughter of Nikki and Partrick Darrington, Arnegard and Gwen Signalness, daughter of Wade and Katie Signalness, Watford City; captured 1st place.
Robert "Bob" McWilliams, 86, Redlands, CA, formerly of Sidney, MT
Robert "Bob" McWilliams, 86, formerly of Sidney, MT, passed away on April 9, 2022 at his residence, in Redlands, CA. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel, Sidney, MT, with Pastor Paul Turek officiating. Inurnment will follow...
Sidney Tiger Sharks 2022 Eastern Divisional Champions
The Sidney Tiger Sharks are the 2022 Easterns Divisional Swim Champs. It was a great weekend in Plentywood with many Sharks swimming at their best times. The weather on Saturday was wild with hot 100° weather in the morning to a storm fierce enough to stop the meet after the 13-14 back strokers swam. We had to finish the meet running the 15-19 age group backstrokers and fly as final times on Sunday. This worked out well as many Sharks placed themselves in these events from their original times. Many of our relay teams broke pool records. These groups included 8 and under girls, 9-10 girls, 13-14 girls, and 15-19 girls relays. The relay teams did so well that we took the 1st place relay trophy. Other pool records other than the relays was Kamden Johnson set a pool record in the 8 and under the back on Saturday and broke it again on Sunday. RayElla Radke broke the pool record for the 100 breasts and then Morgan Kindopp broke it on Sunday. Morgan also broke the pool record for the 50 free on Saturday but then it was broken again on Sunday. Although we had many swimmers close to high-point winners this weekend we only brought home 1 trophy. Corben Holler took the High Point trophy for the 15-19 boys age group. Next weekend we head to Lewistown for the state meet. Columbia Falls was the divisional winner for the West. There will be tough competition at state but I have a lot of faith in my swimmers.
