ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Governor accepts flood relief donation during Hopkinsville visit

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

Gov. Andy Beshear came to the Christian County Courthouse on Monday to announce a new industry for Hopkinsville and to hand out some ceremonial checks for several million dollars in grants for rural water and internet projects.

He didn’t expect to take a check with him when he left to return to Frankfort. But that’s what happened after county water commissioner Ashbel Brunson handed the governor a check for $3,000 to help communities in Eastern Kentucky devastated by flooding. Brunson said the money was a gift from the commissioners and managers of the Christian County Water District.

Beshear spoke about what he has witnessed in the wake of the flooding and reflected on similar destruction from the outbreak of tornadoes last year in Western Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HENR_0h1ost0X00
Gov. Andy Beshear shakes hands with Ashbel Brunson, a county water commissioner, as he arrives at the Christian County Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 1. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

“We’ve seen a lot of grace … schools opening and people bringing everything they have to give to other people. I’ve talked to volunteers who don’t have a home anymore because, like the tornadoes, when this water hit, there is nothing there,” he said during the Hopkinsville stop.

Like the Western Kentucky towns that sustained major damages in the tornadoes, towns in the eastern counties will rebuild, he said.

Tuesday morning, at the conclusion of an update on flood recovery efforts, Beshear mentioned the donation from Christian County.

“Yesterday in Hopkinsville we went with water money, water infrastructure … and a major jobs announcement on the electric vehicle side, which is good for hope. That region deserves it. They’ve been hit hard, too,” he said.

“And one of the groups gave us a check for the Eastern Kentucky relief fund. You could understand if they wanted to save every dollar they could to repair their own region — and they gave us a check for the fund,” he said. “We are full of really special people out there …”

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund is one of three major fundraising efforts highlighted in this story about ways to help the flooded communities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Ascend Elements Official Opines On Hopkinsville Decision

Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear personally delivered the message of Ascend Elements Incorporated, and its promise to bring a Phase I $310 million investment and 250 jobs into Christian County’s Commerce Park II. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Vice President of Marketing and Governmental Relations Roger Lin detailed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Christian County Schools accepting gift card donations for Kentucky flood victims

HOPKINSVILLE, KY - Christian County Public Schools (CCPS) has announced they will begin accepting gift card donations in response to the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gift cards will be collected through Friday, August 12. Anyone wishing to donate to the efforts can drop off gift cards to the finance department at the central office at 200 Glass Ave. during regular business hours.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Gov. Beshear announces $75M fund for Kentucky nonprofit organizations

FRANKFORT — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Hope, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville

Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wkdzradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Volunteers#Governor Of Kentucky#Politics State#Politics Governor
wnky.com

Bowling Green city commissioners vote to allow fireworks in September

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green says Bowling Green city commissioners voted to temporarily amend the city’s fireworks ordinance. According to a social media post by the city, this change will allow the legal discharge of fireworks between the hours of noon to 11 p.m. from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 this year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy