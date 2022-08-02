ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fewer chances for thunderstorms today

By Sherry Swensk
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11F7qL_0h1osoq800

Plenty of sunshine to start our second day of August, but also a lot of humidity still in the air. The focus of thunderstorms that could bring flooding will shift west and north of Las Vegas today, but there’s still a chance for isolated afternoon and evening storms for the valley and southern Nevada today and tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW shows the storm chances will increase again before we reach the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night

A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada

Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
Fox5 KVVU

Images of flash flooding captured near Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days of monsoon rain and storms in the Las Vegas Valley flooded roads, homes, and casinos last week. The powerful storms even brought down trees on apartments and cars last week. To the south near the California border and beyond, flash flooding also did significant damage in remote areas.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
2news.com

Storm Chances with Rain Likely

After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the area

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nexstar Media Inc
8newsnow.com

Severe weather, flash flood warnings issued throughout Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Weather Service of Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for much of southern Nevada. Scattered thunderstorms have been recorded across the valley. Flash Flood warnings are in effect until 3:30 p.m. in:. Pahrump and Highway 160. Flash flood warnings until 3 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Foodie Fit’s “Prepped For School”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are prepping for back to school. There’s a special partnership in town giving back to elementary students in title 1 schools, with Foodie Fit at The Helm. Roqui Theus welcomes Foodie Fit’s Jacob Gallegos and Alex Lee to tell us how we can help.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

No new fountains on the Strip and water rate changes, SNWA hints

The government body that oversees the Las Vegas valley's fresh water supply is raising attention that stricter water conservation measures might be coming in the near future. The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) appears to be stepping up efforts to spread the message that mandated federal water cuts could affect more users soon.
POLITICS
pvtimes.com

COVID-19 downturn stretches to a month

The COVID-19 downturn in Nevada has now stretched to a month, with data released Wednesday showing continued declines in hospitalizations and cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County where most of Southern Nevada’s seriously ill patients are treated dropped to 285 from the previous week’s 349, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. In the past month, hospitalizations — considered one of the best indicators of disease trends — have declined by 34 percent.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy