Fewer chances for thunderstorms today
Plenty of sunshine to start our second day of August, but also a lot of humidity still in the air. The focus of thunderstorms that could bring flooding will shift west and north of Las Vegas today, but there's still a chance for isolated afternoon and evening storms for the valley and southern Nevada today and tomorrow. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW shows the storm chances will increase again before we reach the weekend.
