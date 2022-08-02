McKenzie County 4-H'ers Participate In State 4-H Engineering & Design Competition

Read on www.roundupweb.com
Related
roundupweb.com
WREC Adds A New Staff Member To The Team
The Williston Research Extension Center added a new staff member to their team, Dr. Edson Ncube. "This is an exciting position offered by Dr. Audrey Kalil in which I am looking forward to conducting applied research targeting the management of crop diseases which cause economic losses to farms in the MonDak Region," said Ncube.
roundupweb.com
New Weed Specialist Joins the WREC
Charlemagne Lim recently joined the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center as their new Extension weed specialist. With this role, Lim plans to develop Extension programs to help producers identify, assess, and control weeds. He said, "I am looking forward to the creative part of working with our clients and stakeholders...
roundupweb.com
Babe Ruth World Series Is Returning To Williston
The 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will be in Williston at Ardean Aafedt Stadium Aug. 12-20. Starting out on Aug. 12 there will be a manager and coach breakfast, a walk-through of Aafedt Stadium, and an icebreaker picnic at the ARC. A skills competition at the stadium wll be held At 2 p.m., and Kirk Harold Gibson, former professional baseball player for the Dodgers, will speak at the Banquet of Champions at 6 p.m. in the Williston State College Gym. The opening ceremony with Lee Greenwood singing the national anthem Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. followed by the first four games of the series. Lee Greenwood will have a concert at 10 p.m. and TNT Fireworks will hold a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m Each team will have four more games. Aug.14-17. A drone light show afterward on Aug.14 and dueling pianos at the Raymond Center on Aug. 16. There will be two quarter final games on Aug.18 and two semifinals on Aug. 19. An airshow at Williston Basin International Airport will be held on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. The championship game will be at 1 p.m. and the closing ceremonies will be at 3 p.m.
roundupweb.com
Big Day For Kids At The Moose, Sidney, Aug. 13
Aug. 13 will be a very busy day for the Sidney Moose Lodge. The Women of the Moose are offering three different events to benefit Sidney and the surrounding community. Women of the Moose is teaming up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with Sidney’s local law enforcement to bring the tenth annual Child ID Event. The event is free for all children. Every child who participates in the event will have a picture and fingerprints taken along with being asked a few questions that only the child will know. All this is in an unlikely event a child is lost or abducted the information can be used in the search. The parents will all receive a CD copy with the child’s information. The Women of the Moose will be having their fourth annual Bake Sale and Lunch during the ID event as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roundupweb.com
Gene Arthur Meldahl, 94, Sidney, MT
Gene Arthur Meldahl, age 94, passed away July 25, 2022 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana. Gene was born May 30, 1928 at the family home at Four Mile, near Fairview, MT to Almer and Johanna (Dujford) Meldahl. He attended Sweger and Church Grade Schools. He graduated from Fairview Hight School in 1946. Gene was a confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and as treasurer. He worked part-time at Bill Giese's State Line Filling Station and helped on the family farm.
roundupweb.com
Robert "Bob" McWilliams, 86, Redlands, CA, formerly of Sidney, MT
Robert "Bob" McWilliams, 86, formerly of Sidney, MT, passed away on April 9, 2022 at his residence, in Redlands, CA. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel, Sidney, MT, with Pastor Paul Turek officiating. Inurnment will follow...
roundupweb.com
Sidney Tiger Sharks 2022 Eastern Divisional Champions
The Sidney Tiger Sharks are the 2022 Easterns Divisional Swim Champs. It was a great weekend in Plentywood with many Sharks swimming at their best times. The weather on Saturday was wild with hot 100° weather in the morning to a storm fierce enough to stop the meet after the 13-14 back strokers swam. We had to finish the meet running the 15-19 age group backstrokers and fly as final times on Sunday. This worked out well as many Sharks placed themselves in these events from their original times. Many of our relay teams broke pool records. These groups included 8 and under girls, 9-10 girls, 13-14 girls, and 15-19 girls relays. The relay teams did so well that we took the 1st place relay trophy. Other pool records other than the relays was Kamden Johnson set a pool record in the 8 and under the back on Saturday and broke it again on Sunday. RayElla Radke broke the pool record for the 100 breasts and then Morgan Kindopp broke it on Sunday. Morgan also broke the pool record for the 50 free on Saturday but then it was broken again on Sunday. Although we had many swimmers close to high-point winners this weekend we only brought home 1 trophy. Corben Holler took the High Point trophy for the 15-19 boys age group. Next weekend we head to Lewistown for the state meet. Columbia Falls was the divisional winner for the West. There will be tough competition at state but I have a lot of faith in my swimmers.
Comments / 0