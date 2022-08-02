ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program returns

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UN2FQ_0h1osiXm00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers are now at county senior citizens centers where they’ll be distributed to eligible seniors, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced Tuesday.

Eligible seniors who are older than 60 and who meet the financial requirements can exchange the vouchers for fresh, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

West Virginia faces highest food insecurity

Last year’s program was delayed because the WVDA did not have a banking contract, a problem that carried over into 2022 which also brought supply chain issues.

Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said it has been a struggle for the WVDA to find banking partners to handle the redemption and printing of the vouchers, and the department is already working on solutions for next year.

More information about the program is available on the WVDA’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

Swine influenza detected in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank donates to Kentucky flood victims

GASSAWAY, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank has donated a truckload of goods to Eastern Kentucky to support flood victims. The Food Bank is part of the Feeding America Network and each food bank helps each other state in their time of need. During the 2012 derecho and the 2016 flood in West Virginia, Feeding […]
GASSAWAY, WV
WDTV

Workforce issues becoming a problem in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many labor jobs available, but not enough people to fill them. Sherman Sapp use to be a plumber, that was until he retired last year. He says there are many problems in the workforce with not enough staff and too many jobs. “Most businesses...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
RHODELL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Study: 3 in 4 West Virginians skipping meals or eating less due to inflation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study has found that 75% of West Virginians—an estimated 1,074,435 people—are skipping meals or eating less because food prices are unaffordable. The study was conducted by CouponBirds, which surveyed 3,500 adults across the country. CouponBirds said overall, it found that 42% of Americans—or 106,819,493 people—have eaten less food as […]
BUSINESS
WBOY 12 News

Governor’s Arts Caravan spreads education about arts grants in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Governor’s Arts Caravan is making its annual week-long trip throughout the state promoting culture and unveiling the different types of available funding. The Caravan stopped at the West Virginia Art Center in Morgantown Thursday afternoon. The seminar teaches the State’s Art Coordinators what it takes to qualify for grant money […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Leonhardt
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Loyalty program comes to 4 West Virginia dispensaries

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app. Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, receive […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Farmers Market#Elderly People#Food Drink#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Sfmnp#Wvda#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s sales tax holiday, When is it?

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia sales tax holiday is coming up. The sales tax holiday in West Virginia will be from Friday, August 5 – Monday, August 8. To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday, click here The average […]
INCOME TAX
WBOY 12 News

4 north central WV fire departments get grant money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four north central West Virginia fire departments are getting some help from West Virginia American Water’s tenth annual Firefighting Support Grant program. The company announced in a press release Thursday that it is providing $19,788 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management agencies in its service area—21 departments […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia gets landmark settlement against the “Big 3″ opioid distributors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia counties and cities took three big pharma companies to court. The 54 counties and cities across West Virginia have been fighting Amerisource, Cardinal Health, and McKesson in regards to opioid crisis. According to officials, the $400 million settlement means West Virginia will receive more...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phys.org

Researchers work to restore iconic West Virginia red spruce forests 

Clearcutting and wildfires decimated the red spruce, once the dominant, high-elevation tree species in West Virginia, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Nowadays, only 10% of the state's historic red spruce coverage remains and it faces a new threat in climate change.  . West Virginia University researchers Donald Brown...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wvexplorer.com

Dolly Sods among most remarkable regions in West Virginia

DAVIS, W.Va.—The Dolly Sods Wilderness is part of the Monongahela National Forest in the Allegheny Mountains. It is arguably one of the most remarkable natural regions in West Virginia, if not the entire East Coast. To get a sense of why that is, travelers need to understand what this...
TRAVEL
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy