Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 2, 2022: We need a strong Chamber of Commerce

Camden celebrates "First Friday" tonight
First Friday Monthly Market in Camden the public to its “Rock Around the Clock 50s Party” on Friday night. Three food trucks will be in place. Phonzie’s 1 Stop Hog Shop will have barbeque flavors, The Crepe Coop will have both savory and sweet crepes and Bills & Dimes will have authentic Mexican.
All mayoral positions in Columbia County now have candidates
The field for municipal office in Columbia County filled out a little on Thursday, with all five mayoral positions now having candidates. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and...
COVID-19 active cases declining in region
COVID-19 active cases rose slightly in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Thursday, but declined in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties – continuing a tread from earlier this week. The Arkansas Department of Health also reported no new virus deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative...
Carl David Hackworth
Carl David Hackworth, 67, of Emerson passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Carl was born on July 13, 1955 to the late John Carl Hackworth and Helen Irene (Vandergriff) Shaffer. He was employed as a pumper for Jeems Bayou Production Company in Oil City, LA.
Commodities distribution August 18 at Hospitality House
USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia. The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the drive-through distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, raisins, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, farina cream of wheat and beef stew.
Cooperative Extension Service to recruit volunteer Health Ambassadors in Hempstead, Clark, four other counties
A new Cooperative Extension Service project is seeking to improve the health of rural counties by recruiting local volunteers, who will receive training and deliver extension health programming to their communities. Arkansas ranks 41st out of 50 states for access to clinical preventive care services, making it difficult for Arkansans...
Poll: Job creation is Job 1 for Magnolia city government
Job creation and code enforcement should be the top priorities of Magnolia’s city government, and then there’s everything else. Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of nine responses to the following question:. “The Magnolia municipal election will be in November. Of these issues, which should be...
Candidates start filing for Columbia County municipal positions
The first candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be...
Gertrude Easter Wafer
Gertrude Easter Wafer was born October 12, 1953 in Magnolia, to the late J.D. Easter and Susie Bell Lee Easter. Gertrude attended McMittress school in Emerson, but later transferred to the Magnolia School District. She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and united with Mount Israel C.M.E....
Union County has 184th COVID-19 death
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
Columbia Street between Joy and Nursery will close noon Wednesday
Part of East Columbia Street in Magnolia will be closed starting noon Wednesday for the replacement of a drainage culvert. The affected area will be between Joy and Nursery streets. The Magnolia Street Department will divert traffic from the area until further notice.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado builds a future with education
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds - clipped version. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 23 hours ago. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Summer Spectacular Team Penning...
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
KSLA
Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager. August 3, Danica Porter was named by the Atlanta City Council as the new city manager following the retirement of David Cockrell. Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta...
Magnolia High students will pick up schedules next week
Magnolia High School has set its pick-up time for printed schedules. Schedules may be picked up on these dates or any date thereafter before the start of the school year on Monday, August 22. The schedule:. Seniors – Tuesday, August 9. Juniors – Wednesday, August 10. Sophomores and...
Earnest Lee Baker
Earnest Lee Baker, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. Earnest, better known as “Baker Flat,” was born on May 1, 1953 to Gertha French and Henry Lee Baker in Magnolia. In 1973, he married Rosetta Wright Blackmon. To this union three children...
U.S. 371, some county roads along Union Pacific line will be closed for crossing work
Asphalt paving work at Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Columbia County will result in temporary closings. The crossings will be closed for varying lengths of time. Columbia County Road 124, closed 3-5 hours from 9 a.m. Thursday. U.S. 371 in Waldo (North Olive Street), closed for 12 hours from 7...
Nancy Williams
Nancy Williams, 81, of Magnolia passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. She was born October 18, 1940 in TEXarkana to the late Searcy Hunter Atkinson and Edna Mae (Andrews) Atkinson. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, The Daughters of the American Revolution, served on the board at Southern Arkansas University, and volunteered at the Stew Pot.
Arkadelphia ticket wins Natural State Jackpot
Someone is holding a Natural State Jackpot ticket worth $75,000. The winning ticket was sold at Jordan's Kwik Stop, 147 Valley in Arkadelphia for last Thursday's drawing. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his prize. Large prizes must be claimed at the Arkansas...
Frederick D. Lamay
Frederick D. Lamay was born October 20, 1969 at Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana to Reverend Corinthians and Mrs. Charlene Lamay. Fred departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Wadley Hospital. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the New St. Paul Baptist Church.
