Austin, JJ, and Raheem return to preview the NFC South. They begin by discussing whether there’s any value in betting on the Bucs (1:00) and explain why they’re all high on the Saints this year (7:00). Next, they break down why Carolina may be a sneaky team (14:00) and try to find value in a bad Falcons team (20:00). Plus, Raheem shares his favorite bet for the Hall of Fame game and shares general preseason betting tips (26:00).

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO