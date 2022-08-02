ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Giants Place OT Matt Gono On Exempt/Left Squad List

Gono, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract and made Atlanta’s roster each of his first three seasons. The Falcons tendered Gono at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2021....
Giants claim CB Nate Meadors off waivers, hold OL workouts

With a spot available on their 90-man roster, the New York Giants claimed defensive back Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. The 25-year-old Meadors originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019. After being released in September of 2020, he was quickly scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and placed on their practice squad.
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update

A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
Panthers Signing CB Tae Hayes

He’s the latest former USFL player to catch on with an NFL team, though he’s also played for a few other NFL teams. He had a stint with Carolina to end last season. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith

Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later. The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off...
NFC South Betting Preview

Austin, JJ, and Raheem return to preview the NFC South. They begin by discussing whether there’s any value in betting on the Bucs (1:00) and explain why they’re all high on the Saints this year (7:00). Next, they break down why Carolina may be a sneaky team (14:00) and try to find value in a bad Falcons team (20:00). Plus, Raheem shares his favorite bet for the Hall of Fame game and shares general preseason betting tips (26:00).
