Giants Place OT Matt Gono On Exempt/Left Squad List
Gono, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract and made Atlanta’s roster each of his first three seasons. The Falcons tendered Gono at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2021....
Tom Brady won’t play in Buccaneers' preseason opener vs. Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were recently stripped of a pair of draft picks for tampering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton when both were under contract with different organizations. Brady, who turned 45 Wednesday, will soon see the Dolphins, but he...
Giants claim CB Nate Meadors off waivers, hold OL workouts
With a spot available on their 90-man roster, the New York Giants claimed defensive back Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. The 25-year-old Meadors originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019. After being released in September of 2020, he was quickly scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and placed on their practice squad.
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
Panthers Signing CB Tae Hayes
He’s the latest former USFL player to catch on with an NFL team, though he’s also played for a few other NFL teams. He had a stint with Carolina to end last season. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Waive OT Eric Smith
Ateman, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later. The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off...
Panthers waive 2021 6th-round pick Thomas Fletcher
One of the silliest decisions the Carolina Panthers have made over the past few years now looks even sillier. As announced by the team on Thursday afternoon, long snapper Thomas Fletcher has been waived. Fletcher was drafted with one of Carolina’s three sixth-round draft picks from a year ago.
Falcons DT Vincent Taylor ruptures Achilles in non-contact injury
The Atlanta Falcons suffered their first major training camp injury on Tuesday when defensive tackle Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles, head coach Arthur Smith revealed after practice. Taylor, who suffered a non-contact injury, is dealing with his second Achilles tear in two seasons. In 2021, he suffered a similar injury...
Panthers reportedly signing USFL champion Tae Hayes
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to add more depth to their secondary. As Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reported on Thursday, the team is signing cornerback Tae Hayes. Hayes, 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, played four seasons of college football at Appalachian State University. There, he started 33 games...
Bucs training camp: Hear from Akiem Hicks, Cameron Brate and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took things inside for Wednesday’s training camp practice, getting out of the blistering heat and into their indoor practice facility. A sizable crowd of enthusiastic fans were in attendance to see the Bucs continue their preparations for the upcoming season, one they hope will end with another Super Bowl win.
NFC South Betting Preview
Austin, JJ, and Raheem return to preview the NFC South. They begin by discussing whether there’s any value in betting on the Bucs (1:00) and explain why they’re all high on the Saints this year (7:00). Next, they break down why Carolina may be a sneaky team (14:00) and try to find value in a bad Falcons team (20:00). Plus, Raheem shares his favorite bet for the Hall of Fame game and shares general preseason betting tips (26:00).
