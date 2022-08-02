Dungeons & Dragons' weirdest setting, Spelljammer, then and now

Read on www.polygon.com
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots
Warhammer 40,000 is a world where powerful transhuman warriors clash with terrifying alien monsters, but often its most interesting characters are the humans caught in between. Throughout the Black Library novels, Inquisitors Gregor Eisenhorn and Gideon Ravenor are shown to be incredibly powerful psykers, but they would be ineffective without the efforts of ex-bounter hunter Harlon Nayl or the acrobat Kara Swole. Similarly, author Dan Abnett’s Horus Rising is all the more stark and terrifying because its events are seen through the eyes of artists and journalists, remembrancers like Euphrati Keeler and Solomon Voss.
MultiVersus Is Finally Fixing The Most Annoying Part Of The Game
The "MultiVersus" open beta is officially underway, and gamers are loving it. Although "MultiVersus" may look like a cheap "Super Smash Bros." knockoff at first glance, its unique perk system and addictive gameplay have set it apart from the Nintendo fighter. Additionally, because the game features characters plucked from a...
Minecraft player is building all nine Pokemon regions in one playable map
The massive map will require the Minecraft Pixelmon mod
Retro horror game Mothmen 1966 is a Stephen King short story in videogame form
Mothmen 1966 is the first in a series of what its creators, two indie devs from Argentina, call pixel pulps: visual novels with restricted color schemes reminiscent of computers from the 1980s, telling stories inspired by the kind of pulp fiction every bit as lurid as a CGA monitor. This...
Beyond Good and Evil 2 just got a new lead writer 5 years into development
The ever-elusive sequel lives on
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel
Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
ComicBook
Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite
Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Polygon
Hitman 3’s new pirate map has a Monkey Island Easter egg
Monkey Island’s long-awaited sequel is set for release later this year, but Agent 47 and the Hitman series are celebrating its return a little early with a new Easter egg. In Hitman 3’s latest map, Pirate Island, players can find a sly nod to the series hidden in the environment, along with a puzzle worthy of an adventure game.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Hisuian Voltorb be Shiny?
For Aug. 2, 2022, Hisuian Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And no, Hisuian Voltorb cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet). The Hisuian version of Voltorb cannot be Shiny yet, but its regular Kantonian form can be. We’re...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet co-op could change everything
On Wednesday, The Pokémon Company released a new trailer showcasing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Like previous titles, the game will have familiar multiplayer features like trading Pokémon and battling trainers from all over the world. But Scarlet and Violet will also have co-op play for up to four total trainers, expanding the ways you and your friends can enjoy the new region of Paldea.
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Ethel is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who you can recruit. On this page, you can find details about Ethel's class, character overview as well as her skills. In Chapter 3, you'll encounter Ethel. You'll be able to recruit her as one of the heroes you'll come across in the game. Ethel will become available as part of the quest: No Want of Courage. She'll temporary join your party as a seventh member during this quest. Upon completion, Noah will become a Class Inheritor of the Flash Fencer class.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Character Customization and New Cutscene Footage Revealed
New footage from the Hogwarts Legacy, the prequel game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter has been unveiled. Revealed during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series, the footage shows off a new section of cutscene work, as well as a glimpse at the game’s character customization. The new cutscene footage sees two Hogwarts students secretly watching while a trio of dark wizards attack and restrain a hippogriff:
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Upgrades The Straw Hat Swordsman Zoro
One Piece added Roronoa Zoro to the cast as one of the first Straw Hat Pirates that Luffy would encounter. Over the decades, the green-haired brawler has become a fundamental part of the Shonen franchise, spawning plenty of Cosplay. Now, one cosplayer in Japan has decided to not just bring Zoro to life but also give him an upgrade that puts a few pounds of muscle onto the swashbuckler with his patented katanas at the ready.
Polygon
HeroQuest expansion leans into replayability, giving players more characters to explore
Originally launched in 1989, HeroQuest — the cult-classic dungeon-crawling board game — is back. The latest edition arrived at retail in 2021 after a successful crowdfunding campaign. Now the designers at Avalon Hill are expanding the line, adding a new hero with unique and powerful abilities. Called the Rogue Heir of Elethorn, the swashbuckling hero will be available at retail starting in October. Pre-orders begin Wednesday.
Polygon
Watch the new Pokémon Presents showcase
A new Pokémon Presents showcase will stream on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Pokémon Company is promising new details on the franchise’s mobile apps and upcoming mainline games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The latest Pokémon Presents will kick off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m....
NME
‘The Awakened’ smashes Kickstarter target in 6 hours
The Awakened, a remake of the 2006 Sherlock Holmes and Lovecraft crossover, has smashed its Kickstarter target in 6 hours. Frogwares announced the crowdfunder yesterday (August 4) explaining that “the Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine has thrown up one of the toughest production challenges we’ve ever faced.”
The Mortuary Assistant looks terrifying and disgusting, but it’s flying up the Steam charts
The horror indie title joins Stray on Steam's top sellers list, but for very different reasons
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a reimagined edition of the classic tactical RPG. Featuring remastered graphics, a full orchestral re-recording of the game's soundtrack, fully voiced cutscenes in both Japanese and English, and more, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will also introduce several quality of life updates for players.
Polygon
SNK brings a pair of obscure Mega Man games to Switch
Capcom and SNK are in a race, it seems, to see who can be the first to release every one of their classic games on modern platforms. Which has led to some great stuff, even if it occasionally gets a bit silly. In Thursday’s version of that, SNK announced that...
