Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying China threats and US military warnings

By Mark Moore, Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvnGb_0h1osKYS00

US ​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Democratic congressional delegation landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, following through with a visit that brought condemnation and threats from China and could sever already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

Upon her arrival in Taipei around 10:45 p.m. local time (10:45 a.m. Tuesday ET), Pelosi (D-Calif.) became the highest-ranking US elected official to travel to the island nation since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) in 1997.

Pelosi was seen exiting the Air Force 737 — known as SPAR19 — wearing a pink suit and black face mask. Soon after, she and the delegation posed for a photo with Taiwanese officials on the tarmac.

Minutes before Pelosi landed in the island nation, the Taipei 101 skyscraper displayed a welcome message for the speaker.

“Speaker Pelosi…Welcome to TW [Taiwan]…TW [heart emoji] US,” the message read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5zOR_0h1osKYS00
Nancy Pelosi’s plane lands at Taiwan Songshan airport.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0puO_0h1osKYS00
Pelosi arrived in Taipei around 10:45 p.m. local time.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkGS6_0h1osKYS00
Pelosi is the highest-ranking US elected official to travel to the island nation since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.
Reuters

Reports had circulated for weeks that Pelosi would go to Taiwan as part of an Asian tour during the August House recess. Her office had previously announced she would swing through Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — but made no mention of Taiwan.

After landing Tuesday, Pelosi issued a statement belatedly announcing her visit, saying it “honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.”

“Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance,” Pelosi said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPuyM_0h1osKYS00
The visit frayed nerves on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqfw0_0h1osKYS00
President Biden said July 20 that the US military believed a Pelosi trip to Taiwan was “not a good idea now.”
Reuters

“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and o promoting our shared interest, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

The reported visit frayed nerves on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. President Biden said July 20 that the US military believed a Pelosi trip to Taiwan was “not a good idea now.” However, members of Congress responded by rallying behind the speaker — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said Pelosi would hand China “a victory of sorts” if she canceled.

Beijing had repeatedly made clear that it would view a visit by Pelosi as an endorsement of Taiwan’s independence and China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that its military would “not sit idly by” if the speaker went ahead with the trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3into4_0h1osKYS00
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted that Pelosi’s visit held no special significance.
ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

“We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Pelosi brushed off the Chinese threats in her Tuesday statement saying the visit “in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.”

“The United States continued to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc7Ic_0h1osKYS00
Two men read the Global Times newspaper cover highlighting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Asia tour in Beijing, China, on August 1, 2022.
REUTERS/Thomas Peter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQOdw_0h1osKYS00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shakes hands with Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob in Singapore on August 1, 2022.
Mohd Fyrol Official Photographer/Ministry of Communications and Information/Handout via REUTERS

China views self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory, and Washington’s so-called “One China” policy means the US acknowledges — but does not endorse — Beijing’s claims.

While the US doesn’t have full diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it has an agreement to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted that Pelosi’s visit held no special significance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NL5NL_0h1osKYS00
A newspaper front page reporting about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured at a store in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 1, 2022.
REUTERS/Ann Wang

“Nothing has changed,” he told reporters. “It is not without precedent for a Speaker of the House to go to Taiwan — if she goes, and I’m not confirming that she is — and it’s certainly not without precedent for members of Congress to want to travel to Taiwan. It has been done this year, and I’m certain that it will be done in the future.

“We have no interest … [in] increasing tensions here,” Kirby added.

In a phone call with Biden last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned the US about consequences of a potential Pelosi visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AkDm_0h1osKYS00
Pelosi and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on Aug. 1, 2022.
Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP

“The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a readout of ​Thursday’s 137-minute call.

“The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this.”​

Joining Pelosi on the trip are Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York, Mark Takano of California, Suzan DelBene of Washington, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey.

With Post wires

Comments / 1

