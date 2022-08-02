Massive sinkhole under investigation in Chile — and it’s still growing

Is the region vanishing into the void?

Chilean authorities are probing a nearly 700-foot-deep sinkhole that opened up over the weekend in a mining region — and appears to still be expanding.

Accompanying aerial footage shows the massive hole, which measured a whopping 82 feet in diameter and appeared ready to swallow up the surrounding ground in the city of Copiapó.

The National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin), which is in charge of the investigation, became aware of the sinkhole Saturday and sent specialist personnel to the anomaly, which was located on land operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining copper mine.

“There is a considerable distance, approximately 200 meters (656 feet), to the bottom,” director David Montenegro told Reuters. “We haven’t detected any material down there, but we have seen the presence of a lot of water.”

“There is a considerable distance, approximately 200 meters [656 feet], to the bottom,” said David Montenegro, the director of the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin), which is in charge of probing the hole. REUTERS

The mine was located approximately 665 miles north of Santiago on land operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining copper mine. REUTERS

Upon detecting the crater, the company shuttered parts of the Alcaparrosa mine that were located near the void.

“The area was immediately isolated and the relevant regulatory authorities notified,” Lundin said in a statement released Monday afternoon .

The firm claimed that the area was “stable” and that there had “been no impact to personnel, equipment or infrastructure.”

“The closest home is more than 600m (1,969ft) away while any populated area or public service are almost a kilometer away from the affected zone,” added the excavation company, which is currently investigating the cause of the event.

The hole measured 656 feet deep and 82 feet wide. REUTERS

It’s yet unclear what caused the ground to open up in such a dramatic fashion. However, Cristobal Zuniga, the mayor of the local commune, told local media that sinkhole was caused by the aforementioned mining operations in the area.

Last month, a massive sinkhole opened up underneath a swimming pool in Israel — leaving one man dead and another injured.