Terrell Owens: 'I'm Ready' to Join Cowboys After James Washington's Foot Injury

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Tom Brady’s ‘That Motherf-----’ Quarterback Appears to Be Identified
The NFL’s investigation into the Dolphins may have solved the mystery from last year.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Cowboys Sign Anthony Barr: Contract Details Reveal A Bargain
Again, we know about Dallas here. But lose him to a rival? For Cowboys Nation, that would've been doubly painful.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency Signing
The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense this Wednesday, signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the move. Barr, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season. Over...
Mike McCarthy Not Happy With 1 Cowboys Position Group
2022 is a critical year for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, which makes this year's training camp ultra-important. But one position isn't meeting his expectations so far. Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy was not happy with the state of the Cowboys' kicking competition. Rookie Jonathan Garibay and...
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
The Brooklyn Nets roster could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 NBA season than it did when they were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant’s trade request has dominated the headlines, but he is far from the only player that could be on the move.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Exited Practice With Hamstring Injury, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early after tweaking his hamstring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Evans reached his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 114 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Since entering the NFL in...
Shannon Sharpe Thinks NFL Will Call Aaron Rodgers After Revealing Psychedelic Usage
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe expects the NFL will contact Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he revealed his use of ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic from South America. "I don't know the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics," Sharpe told TMZ Sports in an interview...
Jimmy Garoppolo 'Just Trying to Get' Healthy for 'the Next Situation,' Says 49ers HC
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday the team agreed to allow quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to work separately while awaiting a potential trade. Garoppolo has been cleared for football activities after undergoing surgery in March, but the Niners decided to move forward with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance as the new leader of their offense.
Desmond Ridder Didn't Want to Pay Lorenzo Carter for Falcons Number: I'm a Frugal Guy
Desmond Ridder swapped his No. 9 jersey from his days at Cincinnati for the No. 4 jersey with the Atlanta Falcons, and there's a pretty simple reason for the switch. Ridder said he messaged linebacker Lorenzo Carter after the draft to ask if he'd be willing to give up No. 9, but he turned Ridder down. The rookie signal-caller knew he likely could have bought the number from Carter but chose not to make an offer.
49ers Coach: Trey Lance's Rapport with Brandon Aiyuk Better Now Than Deebo, Kittle
If you have been paying attention to San Francisco 49ers training camp thus far, odds are good you have seen highlights of a spectacular play between Trey Lance and Brandon Aiyuk. 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik told David Lombardi and Matt Barrows of The Athletic that Lance's rapport with...
Rams' Cooper Kupp Doesn't Put Himself in His Top 5 NFL WR; Has Justin Jefferson No. 2
Coming off a historic 2021 season that was capped off by catching the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp has a strong argument as the best wide receiver in the NFL. Kupp, though, apparently doesn't think of himself as one of the top-five wideouts...
