Terrell Owens: 'I'm Ready' to Join Cowboys After James Washington's Foot Injury

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision

The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency Signing

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense this Wednesday, signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the move. Barr, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season. Over...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Not Happy With 1 Cowboys Position Group

2022 is a critical year for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, which makes this year's training camp ultra-important. But one position isn't meeting his expectations so far. Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy was not happy with the state of the Cowboys' kicking competition. Rookie Jonathan Garibay and...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Exited Practice With Hamstring Injury, Todd Bowles Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early after tweaking his hamstring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Evans reached his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 114 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Since entering the NFL in...
TAMPA, FL
Jimmy Garoppolo 'Just Trying to Get' Healthy for 'the Next Situation,' Says 49ers HC

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday the team agreed to allow quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to work separately while awaiting a potential trade. Garoppolo has been cleared for football activities after undergoing surgery in March, but the Niners decided to move forward with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance as the new leader of their offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Desmond Ridder Didn't Want to Pay Lorenzo Carter for Falcons Number: I'm a Frugal Guy

Desmond Ridder swapped his No. 9 jersey from his days at Cincinnati for the No. 4 jersey with the Atlanta Falcons, and there's a pretty simple reason for the switch. Ridder said he messaged linebacker Lorenzo Carter after the draft to ask if he'd be willing to give up No. 9, but he turned Ridder down. The rookie signal-caller knew he likely could have bought the number from Carter but chose not to make an offer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

49ers Coach: Trey Lance's Rapport with Brandon Aiyuk Better Now Than Deebo, Kittle

If you have been paying attention to San Francisco 49ers training camp thus far, odds are good you have seen highlights of a spectacular play between Trey Lance and Brandon Aiyuk. 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik told David Lombardi and Matt Barrows of The Athletic that Lance's rapport with...
