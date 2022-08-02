How former Once and Again star Julia Whelan channeled audiobook fame into her new novel Thank You for Listening

A — nn Patchett’s Pulitzer-nominated novel begins and ends in an art deco mansion in a Philadelphia suburb. The former residence of a Dutch family who sold up after going bankrupt, it is now home to the Conroy family, headed by the self-made property magnate Cyril Conroy. Spanning half a century, the story is told from the perspective of Danny, son of Cyril and younger brother of clever, caring Maeve. Danny recalls how their mother, Elna, left when he was three without explanation; later he learns that she loathed the house and its ostentatious grandness, and moved to India to help the poor. The children’s lives are upended once more with the arrival of Andrea, Cyril’s new bride, who proclaims the house to be “a work of art”. When Cyril dies suddenly from a heart attack, Andrea orders Danny and Maeve to pack up their things and leave.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO