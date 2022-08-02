How former Once and Again star Julia Whelan channeled audiobook fame into her new novel Thank You for Listening

Read on ew.com
Related
EW.com
Nicole Layog talks treatment of Taylor on Big Brother: 'I own it'
Nicole Layog believed she had cooked up the perfect recipe to get her rival out of the Big Brother house. But the 41-year-old private chef found out her gameplay was missing a few key ingredients when she was ousted on Thursday's live eviction episode by a vote of 9 to 1.
EW.com
Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston talk They/Them and using horror as a 'tool for change'
Forty-two years after Friday the 13th, Kevin Bacon is heading back to camp, and this time, he's in charge. In the new horror movie They/Them (get it? — you're supposed to pronounce the "slash" in the title), Bacon and True Blood alum Carrie Preston play the husband-and-wife operators of a sadistic gay conversion camp. From body shaming to shock therapy, their methods are horrific, but it soon becomes apparent that something even more sinister is going on, as the bodies pile up.
The Dutch House audiobook review – Tom Hanks narrates a modern fairytale
A — nn Patchett’s Pulitzer-nominated novel begins and ends in an art deco mansion in a Philadelphia suburb. The former residence of a Dutch family who sold up after going bankrupt, it is now home to the Conroy family, headed by the self-made property magnate Cyril Conroy. Spanning half a century, the story is told from the perspective of Danny, son of Cyril and younger brother of clever, caring Maeve. Danny recalls how their mother, Elna, left when he was three without explanation; later he learns that she loathed the house and its ostentatious grandness, and moved to India to help the poor. The children’s lives are upended once more with the arrival of Andrea, Cyril’s new bride, who proclaims the house to be “a work of art”. When Cyril dies suddenly from a heart attack, Andrea orders Danny and Maeve to pack up their things and leave.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey is on ‘fire’ with piano and singing performance
Audrey McGraw is following in the musical footsteps of her famous parents, country music super couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Earlier this week, McGraw, 20, posted a video of herself on Instagram that showed her performing a stunning rendition of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit "Fire and Ice." The black-and-white clip finds the youngest of the three McGraw daughters sitting at a piano and singing an emo rendition of the rock tune.
TODAY.com
10 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Harlan Coben
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Melanie Lynskey recalls body shaming on the set of 'Coyote Ugly'
"Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey hasn't shied away from calling out Hollywood for the body shaming she experienced on film sets, even years after her film debut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'The Bachelorette' stylist said he prays ABC never casts two leads again
Cary Fetman, who has styled "Bachelorettes" for two decades, said he had to prepare "last second" to work with dual leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
EW.com
The Sandman actor explains how playing Desire is 'the ultimate form of dress-up'
Some things are just meant to be. When the cast of Netflix's The Sandman came through EW's video studio at San Diego Comic-Con last month (which you can watch above), actor Mason Alexander Park revealed when they first heard that the show was being made, they messaged creator Neil Gaiman to ask if the part of Desire had been cast yet. As it turned out, the answer was "no," and Gaiman was impressed both by Park's professionalism and the acting talent on display in their clips. They got the part, and what a part it is.
Conor McGregor to Make Acting Debut in ‘Road House’ Reboot Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
The Patrick Swayze classic Road House is getting a remake, and celebrated actors are lining up for a chance to help bring the 1989 film into the modern era. One star, however, is hoping to use the reimagining to break into Hollywood for the first time – Conor McGregor.
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
AOL Corp
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Music Supervisor Robin Urdang on Finding the Right Music Hook
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning music supervisor Robin Urdang doesn’t like saying no to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino. With the show’s music steeped in American standards, 1950s and ’60s tunes to reflect the era, Urdang found herself going down rabbit holes to find masters and license songs. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” starring Rachel Brosnahan, features a mixture of well-known and obscure songs. In turn, the show’s Season 4 soundtrack is filled with both known and rare gems. For “I’m Nobody’s Baby,” by nightclub legend Miss Beverly Shaw, Urdang searched for an...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story?
Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story? The hit novel from Delia Owens has been turned into a thriller movie from director Olivia Newman. Daisy-Edgar Jones stars in the lead role, as Kya, the ‘marsh girl’ who stands trial for murder in a town that has always ostracised her.
EW.com
Robin Thede on how the Funeral Ball slayed to rest this season of A Black Lady Sketch Show
With its latest haul of five Emmy nominations — including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, as well as noms for directing and writing — A Black Lady Sketch Show is up to lucky number 13, with one win from last year. "I'm really excited for our director, Bridget Stokes,...
Comments / 0