Chicopee, MA

Your County Cast: Keep an eye on the radar for pop-up thunderstorms

By Chris Bouzakis
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be some early fog but most areas of fog will lift to a mostly sunny morning. Clouds will redevelop by noon. There will be scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and evening.

If you have outdoor plans for today, keep an eye on the radar on the 22News app or WWLP.com.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

August weather to be warmer than average

The 22News Storm Team is tracking temperatures that will be getting up into the 90s for the middle of the week.

Springfield residents head to splash pads to cool down

Everyone across the Pioneer Valley certainly felt those high temperatures in the weather forecast on Thursday. Many were eager to soak up the sun, while also avoiding that blistering summer heat. There were plenty of places to go around the area with cooling options while enjoying the outdoors. One such location was Forest Park in Springfield.
MassLive.com

These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits

Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
