Your County Cast: Keep an eye on the radar for pop-up thunderstorms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be some early fog but most areas of fog will lift to a mostly sunny morning. Clouds will redevelop by noon. There will be scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and evening.

If you have outdoor plans for today, keep an eye on the radar on the 22News app or WWLP.com.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking temperatures that will be getting up into the 90s for the middle of the week.

22News Storm Team Forecast

Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:

Weekdays

Morning Newscast 4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show 11:00 a.m. – Noon Noon Newscast Noon – 1:00 p.m. Evening Newscast 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Morning Newscast 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Evening Newscast 6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Morning Newscast 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Morning Newscast 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. 22News InFocus Noon – 1:00 p.m. Evening Newscast 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.