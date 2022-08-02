The gods of democracy are uneasy | Opinion

The political universe is not orderly. It needs direction. It needs rules. That’s why the gods of necessity invented government. But in doing so they left the implementation to us humans. The grades have been mixed at best.

When the gods of government are frustrated and angry, they take their retribution in gridlock and anger. Of course, not all the gods are angry. The lesser gods of political cynicism and dysfunction have been pleased.

The gods of political necessity don’t ask for much. Settle disputes. Make decisions. The gods of political inspiration ask for a little more. Provide a vision. Provide a path to realize that vision. The gods of political reality add one more caveat. Make that vision economically and operationally feasible. A successful nation must heed them all.

The big political ideas have been around for a while. There’s long been the major choice between democratic, participative government versus authoritarian control. Throw in the choice between federalism vs. unitary government. And then there’s the enlightenment idea of individual rights.

Thomas Hobbes vs. John Locke

The gods are getting impatient as we mortals keep flirting with the same mistakes. In 1651 Thomas Hobbes described political life as nasty, brutish and short, with the challenge of government being keeping us safe. That’s the recipe for authoritarian government and works relatively well as long as being safe is all you ask and you don’t cross the dictator du jour.

A few years later John Locke gave us the notion of self-government with natural rights that no government could legitimately take away. The individual is at the heart of a Lockean system. On the other hand, authoritarian systems are about the nation state. Here individuals are secondary to the state's survival.

The Founders were much more about Locke than Hobbes. They believed in natural rights and that all individuals possessed these rights. Their vision was severely limited by slavery. It took far too long, but these rights apply to us all. The ideas are timeless even if the implementation was flawed. Now all Americans enjoy fundamental individual rights.

Self-governing is hard but necessary

The big ideas remain relevant. Putting democracy into practice has not been easy. Drifting to autocracy is a lot easier. Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt give us fair warning in "How Democracies Die." Stop doing the hard work of self-governing and bad things will happen.

The gods of political necessity have given plenty of warning over plenty of centuries. Figure out a way to get along, to tolerate our differences, to see each other as individuals, to avoid discrimination and, eventually, to make public decisions.

Much of the challenge rests with understanding and confronting human nature and culture. As it turns out, we’re not necessarily that tolerant of others as a species. We tend to fight among ourselves, become tribal and prey on each other, or fail to see the other as having value. So we inevitably either turn to, or at least accept, the tyranny of the strong leader who keeps things orderly and protects us from our worst selves.

We had better commit to the world of John Locke, or settle for the world of Thomas Hobbes. Jan. 6, 2021, was a shot across the bow. Every weekend in our largest cities there are many shots fired across streets and sidewalks.

In a recent speech, Donald Trump channeled Hobbes: “We must be tough and be nasty and be mean.” That sounds familiar. But that’s not going to lead us to a good place. Rather let’s strive to be resolute, realistic, respectful, tolerant and kind.

The gods of democracy are uneasy. If we don’t get our act together, we'll turn the keys to the political kingdom over to authoritarians and then tyrants. As Arthur Brooks points out, it's hard to negotiate with those you think are evil. So let’s start respecting each other, understanding others’ points of view and compromising our way away from the ledge.

William Lyons is Director of Policy Partnerships for the Howard Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy and Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Tennessee. He also served as Chief Policy Officer for Knoxville Mayors Bill Haslam, Daniel Brown and Madeline Rogero.

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Howard Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy or the University of Tennessee.