Clarksville, TN

Women of Clarksville Expo returns with fellowship, free workshops and health screenings

By Courtesy of the City of Clarksville
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on Aug 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women's’ health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.

“I’m so excited about our second annual Women of Clarksivlle Expo,” First Lady Cynthia Pitts said. “This year is going to be a lot of fun and we hope to see you soon.”

The Women of Clarksville Expo is free to attend, although guests are encouraged to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-clarksville-expo-tickets-313837605727.

The Leaf-Chronicle

