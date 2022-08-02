Read on www.engadget.com
Related
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on laptop and desktop workstations
Dell is well-known for its business laptops and workstations, which is why we always appreciate seeing this amazing surprise sale with discounts on both types of PCs. As such, here are a few good picks, and if you’d like to see more, you can also look at some great Dell laptop deals.
Engadget
Amazon Luna arrives on Samsung's latest smart TVs
Earlier this year, the Samsung Gaming Hub brought Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia and other gaming services to Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, promising to add new services like Amazon Luna "soon." Soon, it turns out, is today: Amazon's cloud gaming service is now available on 2022 Samsung smart TVs.
The Verge
Logitech announces a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and more
Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.
yankodesign.com
Sony game controller lets you switch from real to unreal gaming on the fly, promises fully immersive experience
I have just kept the PlayStation controller aside after a fierce game of FIFA with my bud. My thumb’s aching and I’m wondering, what if I could disjoin the controller to use the joystick on either side so the pressure could be distributed between both the thumbs? Well, if there was a controller to suffice this demand, it ought to do a little more than just disjoining for user comfort.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today
There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
IGN
Daily Deals: 75" Hisense 4K QLED Gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 for $899, Buy Google Pixel 5a Get $50 Amazon Gift Card, and More
Starting today, score the lowest price we've seen for a superb 75" gaming TV. It's got HDMI 2.1 and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it can do 4K @ 120Hz on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you're in the market for a smartphone, Google recently released a very reasonably priced Pixel 6a smartphone, and Amazon is sweetening the offer by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. These deals and more below.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300
If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
One of Razer's most desirable RTX 3080 gaming laptops is $500 cheaper right now
The sleek Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop is going for $2,300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Microsoft frees up memory on Xbox Series S to "improve graphics performance"
“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers"
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
Best controllers for Android tablets 2022
It's harder to find a good tablet controller than it is a phone controller, but you still have a few options out there when it comes to playing your games.
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard has a low profile & optical switches
Add a super-slim gadget to your desk: the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Designed for gaming but great at everything else, too, this optical keyboard has low-profile switches and boasts Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. Moreover, its ergonomic design and super-fast response time lets you perform quicker keystrokes. Made with switches that have a shorter actuation height, it’s also backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan! Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ultra-low-latency gaming, and a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, you can pair a compatible mouse to the same wireless USB dongle used by the keyboard. When you travel or don’t want to use the dongle, store it in the hidden compartment underneath. Providing you with a 40-hour battery life, it also resists fading and scratches. Finally, it has backlit secondary legends as well as per-key RGB lighting that creates 100% RGB backlight.
TechCrunch
Playstudios launches blockchain gaming division and $10M web3-focused fund
Playstudios, a publicly traded mobile gaming platform and developer, is venturing into the web3 world with a new blockchain division and investment fund. The gaming entity, which owns popular mobile apps like Tetris, is now launching a new blockchain-focused sector, which will use “rewarded play” to leverage blockchain technology and deliver more rewarding experiences to users across its portfolio of games. It also announced a $10 million investment, Future Fund, to back companies building rewarded play options.
Logitech is working on a secret handheld gaming device
Logitech, a peripheral company well known for its gaming headsets, mice, and gaming keyboards, is working on a new handheld device. The new Logitech gaming device will be developed in tandem with Tencent Games. The two companies are working on a new gaming device that will utilize cloud gaming software to deliver titles in an on-the-go-friendly format.
From Space and two more games announced for Stadia this year
Google announced three more games coming to Stadia including multiplayer top-down shooter From Space.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and play, this Dell gaming laptop is $300 off today
If you’ve been checking out the laptop deals in a bid to find a great gaming laptop that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve found it. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $700, saving $300 off the usual price of $1,000. If you’re keen to get into PC gaming but you don’t want to spend thousands, this is a great entry point. It’s likely this sale is only on for a limited period though, so if you know this is the laptop for you, snap it up now. Alternatively, read on while we tell you why it’s so great.
TechCrunch
Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
Engadget
YouTube testing 'pinch to zoom' feature for Premium users
YouTube has quietly introduced an experimental feature called pinch to zoom exclusively for Premium users, Android Police has reported. It lets you zoom into the video player and then pan around to look at different parts of the screen, both in portrait or full-screen landscape view, as shown below. If...
Comments / 0