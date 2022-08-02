Read on www.jacksoncountypilot.com
Related
Jackson County Pilot
Thram and Rosenboom Earn New Fashion Pork Night Wins at Jackson Motorplex
Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (July 29, 2022) – Christopher Thram and Jody Rosenboom posted victories on Friday during New Fashion Pork Night at Jackson Motorplex. Thram captured the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event as the track hosted the Barb Wieskus Memorial....
Jackson County Pilot
SIXTH AT STATE
Games for the Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team tended to come down to the wire all season long — and especially in the postseason. So three games that all came down to the final at-ba...
Jackson County Pilot
Hansen, Wilson win club titles
Jerrod Hansen has added another checkmark to his growing list of golf accomplishments: win back-to-back club championships at North Valley in Lakefield. Hansen shot a 36-hole score of 144 this past...
Jackson County Pilot
Wetter July keeps county drought-free
As much of the lower half of Minnesota slips back into drought conditions, Jackson County remains right where it needs to be in terms of moisture. That’s according to the latest report from the U.S. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County Pilot
Relay offers locals chance to celebrate, remember, continue to fight
Locals will have the opportunity to honor cancer survivors, those who have lost their lives to the disease and those still fighting it at the annual Jackson County Relay for Life this Friday. ...
Jackson County Pilot
Editorial: Future is in good hands, if kids at county fair are any indication
Anyone who thinks the future looks bleak in the hands of the next generation should have attended last week’s Jackson County Fair. Our great county get-together was proof positive the future is indeed...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 8-4-22
A deputy responded to a juvenile curfew issue in Jackson. A deputy assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash involving two semis on Highway 264 at I-90. The deputy was on scene for more than two hours. A deputy responded to a juvenile issue in Jackson. July 26. Deputies...
Jackson County Pilot
New building could house sheriff’s office/jail, host of government offices
A new 60,000-square-foot building to the south of the Jackson County Courthouse with a price tag in the tens of millions of dollars. The new home of the county auditor/treasurer’s office, recorde...
Comments / 0