Jackson, MN

Jackson County Pilot

Thram and Rosenboom Earn New Fashion Pork Night Wins at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (July 29, 2022) – Christopher Thram and Jody Rosenboom posted victories on Friday during New Fashion Pork Night at Jackson Motorplex. Thram captured the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event as the track hosted the Barb Wieskus Memorial....
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

SIXTH AT STATE

Games for the Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team tended to come down to the wire all season long — and especially in the postseason. So three games that all came down to the final at-ba...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Hansen, Wilson win club titles

Jerrod Hansen has added another checkmark to his growing list of golf accomplishments: win back-to-back club championships at North Valley in Lakefield. Hansen shot a 36-hole score of 144 this past...
LAKEFIELD, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Wetter July keeps county drought-free

As much of the lower half of Minnesota slips back into drought conditions, Jackson County remains right where it needs to be in terms of moisture. That’s according to the latest report from the U.S. ...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Sheriff’s report 8-4-22

A deputy responded to a juvenile curfew issue in Jackson. A deputy assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash involving two semis on Highway 264 at I-90. The deputy was on scene for more than two hours. A deputy responded to a juvenile issue in Jackson. July 26. Deputies...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN

