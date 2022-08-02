Read on www.hotelnewsresource.com
Discover West Virginia Waterfalls: Little Beaver State Park Spillway
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It is often the case that the splendor and beauty of West Virginia’s waterfalls require a certain degree of effort to behold, be that in ascending and/or descending aberrant terrain, traversing extended distances, or even dropping directly into the body of water itself. Such...
Fayette County Park pool to stay closed for the rest of the Summer
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those looking to swim away the heat in Fayette County will need to search for another pool! The Fayette County Parks confirmed today, August 4, 2022, their pool will not be opening at all this season. Wayne Workman, with Fayette County Parks, said when Park services filled their pool for the […]
Many events planned this month in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lot is happening in the month of August in Beckley. Take a look at some of the events that are planned this month. Fridays in the Park continue: 8/5 – Lady D, 8/12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown), 8-19 – Chris Oxley Quartet, 8-26 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band & Shane Ingram.
WSAZ
Charleston woman’s Frontier bill spikes after not returning equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Joanna Warren has been a Frontier customer for more than a decade. In early 2022, she found out she would be getting a new router mailed to her. “I was informed around January or February they were going to be upgrading the network in this area,” she recalled. “I’ll say around April, I received a notice I was going to have to change routers.”
What’s happening with the Jefferson Connector in South Charleston?
A lot of construction is going on in South Charleston. Crews have been working on the Jefferson Connecter for a while now.
Black Knight Pool to close indefinitely
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Tuesday that the Black Knight pool will close indefinitely due to a shortage of lifeguards. A Tuesday afternoon announcement from the Black Knight Country Club indicated the indefinite shutdown, citing lack of sufficient lifeguard staffing as the cause. Notably, the closure appears...
Princeton salon offers free haircuts for back-to-school
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A salon in Princeton is giving out free haircuts for back to school. Salon Sublime on Courthouse Road invites all parents with children in school to receive a free haircut on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Last year, they gave back school supplies to local teachers […]
WDTV
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library. The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties. The...
Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
Loyalty program comes to 4 West Virginia dispensaries
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app. Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, receive […]
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
WVU and The Summitt Bechtel Reserve to hold hiring event
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The Summitt Bechtel Reserve and WVU are teaming up for a hiring event. This is for their Science and Adventure School held at the Summitt. The event is on August 3 at the JW Hazleton Welcome Center in Oak Hill. “This is a great opportunity for those just getting out of […]
woay.com
Black Sheep Tactical hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Local tactical equipment retailer Black Sheep Tactical will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, as reported by the company via Facebook. The first 25 customers will receive a gift. Black Sheep will offer customers exclusive discounts. Additionally, they will be having a hot dog sale,...
Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $438,892, which is 219% higher than the state average of $137,379.
Student awarded scholarship named for fallen Charleston PD Patrolman
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Capital High School student has been awarded the Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship named for Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty in 2020. The Charleston Police Department says Kaitlyn Mullins is the recipient of the scholarship. They say Mullins graduated from Capital High […]
wvexplorer.com
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
Late-night fire at Nitro Supermarket
UPDATE: The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to see what caused a fire at the Nitro Supermarket. Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes says the fire started on the second floor and the whole store is heavily smoke damaged. He says additionally, the store lost power in the fire so all of the […]
Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
Festival of the Rivers announces line-up
Festival of the Rivers will be back at the city park (Temple St. and 3rd Ave.) on Saturday, September 3 starting at noon. Our headliner from 7 P.M. till 9 P.M. is the well-known talent, Lady D. There will be food and arts & craft vendors as well as all the local musicians. This Festival is still FREE; sponsored by WV Fairs and Festivals, the City of Hinton and Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum. We encourage local musicians and businesses. The Festival is a great way to support our community. Along with the Festival, the Museum will be giving tours from 1-4 PM. Come out and join the fun on your Labor Day Saturday, September 3rd. Line-up 12:00 – 1:00 Chris Hopson 1:15 – 2:15 Common Ground 2:30 – 3:00 Greenbrier Academy Drummers 3:15 – 4:15 Darrell Ramsey 4:30 – 5:30 Whyte Noise 5:45 – 6:45 Valley Bluegrass 7:00 – 9:00 Lady D The post Festival of the Rivers announces line-up appeared first on The Hinton News.
Elkview community still recovering six years after flood
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The people of Elkview recognize the scene in eastern Kentucky all too well as they are still recovering from their own tragic flooding that happened over six years ago. Clendenin resident Sylvia Casto’s home was drowned by over ten feet of water during the deadly Elk River flooding in 2016. Now, […]
