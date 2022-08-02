Amazon Could Train You And Your Team in Cloud Computing

Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...

