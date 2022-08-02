Amazon Could Train You And Your Team in Cloud Computing

Read on www.cnet.com
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
Amazon gives Alexa a new name
Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
How to work from home when your internet goes out
You were working. Things were just fine. A landscaper puts a shovel through your buried internet cabling or tree limbs drop and kill a neighborhood’s internet. Or the inexplicable happens, and the little green light on the cable modem goes red. You are, as the sailors say when a ship’s engine becomes quiet, dead in the water. What now?
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo
Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
Save On Echo and Smart Plug Bundle, Plus Up to 70% Off Other Amazon Devices
If you have been holding out on investing in smart home devices, now is a great time to consider upgrading your home. Smart speakers, plugs, lamps and displays are a convenient way to make daily activities easier and less time consuming, and right now, Woot has used Amazon smart home devices on sale, with discounts of up to 70% off. If you don't mind a few cosmetic blemishes, used devices can save you a lot of money.
Verizon Joins T-Mobile in Layoffs as Wireless Players Feel the Pressure
Verizon has followed rival T-Mobile in laying off staff, CNET has learned. The wireless carrier would not disclose the exact number of employees it's cutting but did confirm the move had occurred. "Throughout the year, our company makes adjustments to our headcount depending upon the needs of the business," a...
84% of Amazon Prime Members Subscribe for Free Shipping
Walmart+ and Amazon Prime have become leading ways for consumers to access everyday savings, special sales events and members-only deals. In fact, Walmart+ has an estimated 51 million subscribers in the United States and Amazon Prime has 171 million members, according to “Walmart+ Weekend,” a PYMNTS report based on a survey of 2,894 consumers.
Amazon Prime Video Review: Get More Out Of Your Amazon Prime Subscription
Amazon Prime Video has one benefit that sets it apart from any other streaming service — it comes free with
Facebook Parent Meta Wants You to Converse With Its New AI-Powered Chatbot
Sitting in front of a computer screen, I'm typing messages to a new chatbot created by Facebook's parent company Meta. We talk about pizza, politics and even social media. "What do you think about Facebook?" I ask. "Not crazy about facebook.. Seems like everyone spends more time on facebook than...
Switching Cellphone Carriers in 2022: What to Know Before You Switch Providers
Switching wireless providers isn't easy. Although there are three major networks in the US, the actual number of wireless carriers and plans is significantly higher. Sifting through all of the confusing mess can overwhelm the best of us. We want to help make this process a bit easier. Here's a guide to how to choose a cellphone plan in 2022.
Dish Opens Sign-Ups For Own 5G Service Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Launch
Dish is preparing to launch its answer to Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile and on Thursday started taking the next step in that process with the launch of the Boost Infinite website. Touting the "power of three networks," Dish has set up a sign-up page for those looking to get early access to its new service.
Why You Need a VPN on Your Phone, and How to Set It Up in Under 10 Minutes
Whether you're using an iPhone or Android device, having a virtual private network on your phone is essential if you want to keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. VPNs can also be an extra layer of protection if you're at a coffee shop or in an airport, and you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network. not be entirely secure.
Limited-Time Deal Brings Beats Studio Buds Down to $100 (Save $50)
If you're looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that offer great sound quality, active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, the Beats Studio Buds are a great option to consider. They're one of our favorite wireless earbuds for 2022 for many reasons. These popular buds retail for $150, and it's now $100 on Amazon.
How to Export Your Data From Internet Explorer 11
Now that Microsoft has finally eschewed the Internet Explorer 11, it’s time you move on to a modern, better supported browser. Although Microsoft has propped Microsoft Edge as its replacement, you don’t need to resign yourself only to Microsoft products. You have a lot to choose from after all. Whatever you decided to go with, though, you’ll have to export your data from Internet Explorer 11 anyway. So let's learn how you can get started.
Amazon Acquires iRobot, Makers of Roomba, in $1.7B Deal
Amazon has signed an agreement with iRobot, makers of Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, to acquire the company for $1.7 billion. The online commerce giant announced the deal on Friday in a press release, in which it said it would acquire the iRobot in an all-cash transaction for $61 per share.
Google Meet and Google Duo begin confusing merger
Google has begun the next phase of merging its Duo and Meet video chat apps into one service. The brand sent out an update on Wednesday, which will change the Google Duo icon to Google Meet. The update is largely aesthetic but is set to roll out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks. You can expect to receive a home screen notification explaining how Google Duo has been merged into Google Meet.
Amazon to buy the company behind the Roomba in a $1.7 billion deal
Amazon has agreed to buy iRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba vacuum, in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion, including debt, the two companies announced Friday.
