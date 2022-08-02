'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 11 Recap: Breaking Bad, Again

In only a handful of instances in the history of television, a spinoff has been better than the original series. ‘Better Call Saul’ is widely regarded as one of those shows. Given that the original series is something like ‘Breaking Bad,’ that’s a momentous achievement. ‘Better Call Saul’ serves as a prequel to ‘Breaking Bad’ and depicts how mild-mannered Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) became Saul Goodman, the sleazy lawyer for the drug lords. The narrative encompasses six years — from 2002 to 2008. There are also some scenes set in the post-Breaking Bad era, during which Jimmy has been forced to go on the run and take on a new alias, Gene Takavic, the balding and broken manager of a Cinnabon store in Omaha, Nebraska. As ‘Better Call Saul’ races towards its ending, its timeline begins to overlap with that of ‘Breaking Bad,’ just as we have always known it would. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO