From Mayor Malik Evans’ point of view, Rochester is on the verge of becoming one of the nation’s great cities. Community collaboration and federal stimulus dollars have brought the city to the tipping point of self-perpetuating greatness, Evans said, as he delivered a progress report—titled “All in for Rochester” —on his first seven months in office. He spoke at the theater at Innovation Square to elected officials, residents and community stakeholders.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO