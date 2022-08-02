Read on rochesterbeacon.com
Evans issues upbeat progress report
From Mayor Malik Evans’ point of view, Rochester is on the verge of becoming one of the nation’s great cities. Community collaboration and federal stimulus dollars have brought the city to the tipping point of self-perpetuating greatness, Evans said, as he delivered a progress report—titled “All in for Rochester” —on his first seven months in office. He spoke at the theater at Innovation Square to elected officials, residents and community stakeholders.
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Town of Penfield actively recruiting for open positions
As you know, organizations of all types throughout the country are facing hiring challenges. The Town of Penfield is impacted by this national trend as well, and recruitment and retention of employees is a vital concern for leadership. Currently, we have 14 open positions including 9 full-time, 2 part-time, and 3 per diem positions.
mhflsentinel.com
Livingston County Announces New Hires And Promotions
Livingston County is pleased to announce the promotion of several current employees, along with a number of new hires in departments throughout the County. Sally Jacobs was promoted from Senior Account Clerk Typist to Principal Account Clerk. Dawn “Shelly” Weber was promoted from part-time Mental Health Licensed Therapist to Mental...
WHEC TV-10
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update August 2
New COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
Rochester City Council mourns former Council President Gladys Santiago
Santiago was appointed to City Council and served on the council from 1996 until 2009.
German firm moves U.S. office to Sibley Square
Access to talent, industry partnerships and lower costs of doing business have attracted a new company to the region’s optics, photonics and imaging cluster. VPIphotonics of Berlin, Germany, this week said it has relocated its U.S. office from Boston to Rochester. Housed at Sibley Square downtown, the company has seven employees in the United States and roughly 50 worldwide.
penfield.org
Penfield DPW set to start infrastructure improvement projects
Several infrastructure improvement projects will be taking place in the Town of Penfield during the month of August. Work will be completed by the Town of Penfield and its subcontractors. Projects scheduled to take place in August include:. Widening of road shoulder on Huber Road (Monroe County DOT project being...
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
iheart.com
Monroe DA Faces Ethics Complaint
An ethics complaint has been filed against Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. In the complaint obtained by the D&C, Doorley is accused of violating ethics rules when she agreed to co-chair Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor. Doorley says she stepped aside in April after conferring with the District Attorneys...
WHEC TV-10
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?
CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
WHEC TV-10
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
Local cannabis lounge loses occupancy license
A back and forth battle has started between a local cannabis lounge and New York State. The lounge has lost its occupancy and is starting a petition to come back in business.
WHEC TV-10
Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the number of shootings and killings in Rochester over the past two years, we at News10NBC have tried to have a laser focus on illegal guns. The questions we ask are: where did they come from? And how did they get here?. Today got...
PAB receives more than 100 complaints of police misconduct in first month
Deputy Chief Melody Harkness issued a monthly report showing a breakdown of the number of complaints received between June 20 and July 31.
iheart.com
9 More COVID-19 Deaths in Monroe County
Nine more people have died with COVID-19 in Monroe County. The health department's dashboard shows 1,928 lives have been lost since the pandemic began. Case and hospitalization numbers remain virtually unchanged. 185 people in the region are in the hospital with the virus, with 16 in the ICU. The 7-day...
iheart.com
Rochester Teachers Union Declares Impasse in RCSD Negotiations
Negotiations between the Rochester City School District and the Rochester Teachers Association have apparently hit an impasse. The RTA has asked the state Public Employment Board to appoint an independent mediator to resolve the dispute. The teachers' contract expired at the end of June. Union president Adam Urbanski says teachers...
Government Research Association honors Gardner
Kent Gardner’s dedication to informing policy with in-depth economic analysis has been recognized by the Governmental Research Association, which awarded him its top honor. Gardner, a cofounder and opinion editor of the Rochester Beacon, last week received the prestigious Frederick P. Gruenberg Award at the annual GRA conference in Philadelphia.
