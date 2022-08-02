Read on www.profootballnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Is a Longer Suspension by the NFL Coming for Deshaun Watson?
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or someone appointed by Goodell will appeal the six-game punishment that Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson received Monday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
brownsnation.com
Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mavs Food For Thought: A Leaner Luka?; Our Scully and Russell
Our Russell and Scully, Mavs' skinny Luka, Cowboys' high "Barr", a Rangers' "revival" and the law of consequences, all that and more in this week's DFW sports notebook.
CBS Sports
NFL drops hammer on Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady, plus Deshaun Watson could face longer suspension
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been a big day in my house and that's because my 2-year-old just headed off to her first day of school. I haven't gotten any calls yet from the school so I'm assuming that things are going well. The two of us had Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and that's what I'll be using as energy to power my way through today's newsletter.
NFL・
NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one Reason
At least according to one report, it makes sense why the NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspended for at least 12 games.
FOX Sports
Plan (B)rissett: Browns QB 'ready' to fill in for Watson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson's suspension has forced the Browns to launch their backup plan — with the consummate backup quarterback. Jacoby Brissett, though, has never thought of himself as a second option. "I’m just another quarterback on the roster,” he said. With Watson being...
Comments / 0