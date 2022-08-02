Are you looking to purchase real estate near your favorite country club? Or are you relocating to the Boise area with the golf resort lifestyle in mind? With Boise’s temperate weather, and desert landscape, the Boise area is the perfect climate for golfers. With over ten courses just in the Boise area alone, there are plenty of options for resort style living – Crane Creek being one of our favorites. REAL ESTATE The homes near Crane Creek Country Club are in the Highlands neighborhood, located between Bogus Basin Road and the Camel’s Back Reserve. Just ten minutes from downtown Boise, the Highlands area is perched on top of the Boise foothills. Many homes have panoramic views of the city and country club, making the neighborhood highly desired for both golfers and non-golfers alike. Land prices in the Highlands neighborhood range from $300k – $900K while homes start at an average price point of $1.5M. Being a homeowner in this area is a luxury in the city of Boise. Many residents enjoy the dramatic city views, take personal golf carts from their garage to the golf course, enjoy frequent family dinners at the club, and are only ten minutes to downtown - a lifestyle you can only get with very few homes in the Valley. If you are looking for more information or have any questions regarding Highlands real estate near CCCC, contact us! THE COURSE HOLES: 18 PAR: 72 YARDS: 7,071 Crane Creek Country Club, nestled in the Boise Foothills, is an 18-hole course located just minutes north from Downtown Boise. As it is tucked in the foothills, the course has a neighborhood feel with expansive views, making for a very welcoming club for Boise residents. Designed by Bob E. Baldock in 1963 and redesigned by David B. Druzisky in 2017, the course is challenging with gorgeous mature trees and beautiful undulating terrain. It has tight fairways, lightning quick greens and a canyon that cuts through the back nine holes featuring rolling bent fairways that traverse their way past fairway bunkers. The course is also known for its excellent turf conditions and expertly manicured greens. While not in plain sight, Crane Creek prides itself in preserving and enhancing Boise’s wildlife habitat, earning the title of a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, making it one of the 10% of clubs in the nation to have achieved this commitment.

