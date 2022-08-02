ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

2022 Boise State football roster: Position changes, new numbers and more

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Andy Avalos revealed his updated 2022 roster this week, and the talent and experience the Broncos boast is noticeable. Twenty players on the current roster have appeared in at least 20 career games for the Broncos, with N Tyreque Jones (44), OL John Ojukwu (42), DT Scott Matlock (33), LB Ezekiel Noa (33), TE Tyneil Hopper (32), WR Connor Riddle (32), LB Brandon Hawkins (31), OL Garrett Curran (30) leading the over-30 club.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise State Football Faces An Unbeatable Opponent This Season

The new world of college football is upon us. Gone are the great regional rivalries that fueled the sport's growth during the last several years. College football accelerated its road to self-destruction by embracing Name Image and Likeness and the Transfer Portal. The announcement that USC and UCLA would leave...
BOISE, ID
travelblog.org

La Grande, Oregon to Boise, Idaho

Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lonnie's 'Big Spin' leads to $75K prize

PRIEST RIVER — Lonnie Dahl doesn't typically play the lottery. While he plays the occasional scratch ticket, the Priest River resident said he saw the Big Spin game and decided to buy a few tickets because it looked fun. That chance purchase led to Dahl making a trip to...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KIVI-TV

Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
CALDWELL, ID
luxuryrealestate.com

Crane Creek Country Club Spotlight

Are you looking to purchase real estate near your favorite country club? Or are you relocating to the Boise area with the golf resort lifestyle in mind? With Boise’s temperate weather, and desert landscape, the Boise area is the perfect climate for golfers. With over ten courses just in the Boise area alone, there are plenty of options for resort style living – Crane Creek being one of our favorites. REAL ESTATE The homes near Crane Creek Country Club are in the Highlands neighborhood, located between Bogus Basin Road and the Camel’s Back Reserve. Just ten minutes from downtown Boise, the Highlands area is perched on top of the Boise foothills. Many homes have panoramic views of the city and country club, making the neighborhood highly desired for both golfers and non-golfers alike. Land prices in the Highlands neighborhood range from $300k – $900K while homes start at an average price point of $1.5M. Being a homeowner in this area is a luxury in the city of Boise. Many residents enjoy the dramatic city views, take personal golf carts from their garage to the golf course, enjoy frequent family dinners at the club, and are only ten minutes to downtown - a lifestyle you can only get with very few homes in the Valley. If you are looking for more information or have any questions regarding Highlands real estate near CCCC, contact us! THE COURSE HOLES: 18 PAR: 72 YARDS: 7,071 Crane Creek Country Club, nestled in the Boise Foothills, is an 18-hole course located just minutes north from Downtown Boise. As it is tucked in the foothills, the course has a neighborhood feel with expansive views, making for a very welcoming club for Boise residents. Designed by Bob E. Baldock in 1963 and redesigned by David B. Druzisky in 2017, the course is challenging with gorgeous mature trees and beautiful undulating terrain. It has tight fairways, lightning quick greens and a canyon that cuts through the back nine holes featuring rolling bent fairways that traverse their way past fairway bunkers. The course is also known for its excellent turf conditions and expertly manicured greens. While not in plain sight, Crane Creek prides itself in preserving and enhancing Boise’s wildlife habitat, earning the title of a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, making it one of the 10% of clubs in the nation to have achieved this commitment.
BOISE, ID
