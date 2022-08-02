Read on www.ktvb.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Boise State reveals new details, costs and renderings for Athletics Master Village
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics and director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced visions to create an Athletics Master Village on the Boise State University campus in April. On Thursday, Boise State released refined details for the vision, specifically for Albertsons Stadium' north end zone and renovations to ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State announces cost, updated plans for Albertsons Stadium and ExtraMile Arena improvements
Boise State unveiled updated plans and a projected cost Thursday for the ‘Athletics Master Village’ plan originally released in April. The total cost will be just over $300 million. An updated north end zone plan featuring 10 field level suites, club seating and connecting seats to the East...
Legendary Basketball Program Set to Play Minutes from Idaho
When it comes to basketball, most think east coast. Toss in southern California like UCLA or USC and maybe the west coast can get a little credit. Idaho, on the other hand? Nobody associates Idaho or really, the Pacific Northwest with basketball at all. Under 30 minutes from the Idaho...
2022 Boise State football roster: Position changes, new numbers and more
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head coach Andy Avalos revealed his updated 2022 roster this week, and the talent and experience the Broncos boast is noticeable. Twenty players on the current roster have appeared in at least 20 career games for the Broncos, with N Tyreque Jones (44), OL John Ojukwu (42), DT Scott Matlock (33), LB Ezekiel Noa (33), TE Tyneil Hopper (32), WR Connor Riddle (32), LB Brandon Hawkins (31), OL Garrett Curran (30) leading the over-30 club.
Boise State Football Faces An Unbeatable Opponent This Season
The new world of college football is upon us. Gone are the great regional rivalries that fueled the sport's growth during the last several years. College football accelerated its road to self-destruction by embracing Name Image and Likeness and the Transfer Portal. The announcement that USC and UCLA would leave...
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
La Grande, Oregon to Boise, Idaho
Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Lonnie's 'Big Spin' leads to $75K prize
PRIEST RIVER — Lonnie Dahl doesn't typically play the lottery. While he plays the occasional scratch ticket, the Priest River resident said he saw the Big Spin game and decided to buy a few tickets because it looked fun. That chance purchase led to Dahl making a trip to...
Seven grass fires start in Boise area overnight
After a wet spring, grass that grew in the foothills and rangeland is dried out. The causes of the fires that broke out early Aug. 5, 2022, have not been determined.
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Crane Creek Country Club Spotlight
Are you looking to purchase real estate near your favorite country club? Or are you relocating to the Boise area with the golf resort lifestyle in mind? With Boise’s temperate weather, and desert landscape, the Boise area is the perfect climate for golfers. With over ten courses just in the Boise area alone, there are plenty of options for resort style living – Crane Creek being one of our favorites. REAL ESTATE The homes near Crane Creek Country Club are in the Highlands neighborhood, located between Bogus Basin Road and the Camel’s Back Reserve. Just ten minutes from downtown Boise, the Highlands area is perched on top of the Boise foothills. Many homes have panoramic views of the city and country club, making the neighborhood highly desired for both golfers and non-golfers alike. Land prices in the Highlands neighborhood range from $300k – $900K while homes start at an average price point of $1.5M. Being a homeowner in this area is a luxury in the city of Boise. Many residents enjoy the dramatic city views, take personal golf carts from their garage to the golf course, enjoy frequent family dinners at the club, and are only ten minutes to downtown - a lifestyle you can only get with very few homes in the Valley. If you are looking for more information or have any questions regarding Highlands real estate near CCCC, contact us! THE COURSE HOLES: 18 PAR: 72 YARDS: 7,071 Crane Creek Country Club, nestled in the Boise Foothills, is an 18-hole course located just minutes north from Downtown Boise. As it is tucked in the foothills, the course has a neighborhood feel with expansive views, making for a very welcoming club for Boise residents. Designed by Bob E. Baldock in 1963 and redesigned by David B. Druzisky in 2017, the course is challenging with gorgeous mature trees and beautiful undulating terrain. It has tight fairways, lightning quick greens and a canyon that cuts through the back nine holes featuring rolling bent fairways that traverse their way past fairway bunkers. The course is also known for its excellent turf conditions and expertly manicured greens. While not in plain sight, Crane Creek prides itself in preserving and enhancing Boise’s wildlife habitat, earning the title of a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, making it one of the 10% of clubs in the nation to have achieved this commitment.
Take a Look at the Five Most Affordable Homes in Idaho’s Richest City
Waterfront property with private docks. Pools with shady cabanas. Cedar saunas. Closets fit for movie stars. Impressive home theaters. These are all amenities, you’d expect to find in Idaho’s “richest city.” But not all homes there are million-dollar mansions!. Earlier this year, HomeSnacks combed through census...
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
New tiny home resort in Idaho City offers ‘camping with all the luxuries’
Campfires, starry night skies and a quiet getaway in the great outdoors. No, you’re not camping. You’re in a tiny home resort. The new Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort in Idaho City combines the “latest in tiny homes” with the history and outdoor activities of one of the state’s oldest towns.
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best Seafood restaurants?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Boise, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 10 list for y’all — enjoy!
